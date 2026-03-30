SaintQuant Launches AI Crypto Trading Bot Platform, Streamlining Market Analysis & Profitable Strategies

CAIRNS, Australia, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SaintQuant, an Australian tech company based in Cairns, has launched its AI-powered crypto trading bot platform aimed at the cryptocurrency market.

The platform uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning models to handle trading automatically, without needing constant human oversight. It scans real-time market data and executes trades across major crypto exchanges.

Crypto markets are notoriously volatile, often swinging far more than traditional stocks or bonds. To deal with this, SaintQuant's crypto trading bot draws on quantitative trading strategies such as market-neutral, arbitrage, and trend-following approaches. These are designed to help manage risk while reacting to shifting market conditions.

According to the company, the system has produced steady results in recent years by regularly updating its algorithms with fresh market data. Among its main features are fast execution speeds, round-the-clock operation, and a range of diversified strategies focused on risk control.

The AI-powered crypto trading bot is open to both everyday retail traders and more experienced users. After registering and choosing a strategy, users can let the platform run the trades on its own.

SaintQuant says it will keep improving its AI and machine learning tools to better handle changes in the fast-moving crypto environment.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is an AI-powered crypto trading bot platform that brings together machine learning and traditional quantitative strategies. It automates crypto investments through diversified trading algorithms, real-time signals and built-in risk management. The system runs 24/7 on major cryptocurrency exchanges and is built with an eye on long-term stability.

Contact

Marketing Manager

Ryan Mitchell

SAINTS HOLDINGS PTY LTD

[email protected]

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SOURCE SaintQuant