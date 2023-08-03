Sales enablement platform market size to grow by USD 4,237.34 million from 2022 to 2027|The increasing need to enhance the digital experience of customers drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sales Enablement Platform Market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,237.34 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.35%. North America will contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing shift towards cloud services and software. The services of management consulting firms cost more, which makes sales enablement platforms a viable alternative for a fraction of the cost charged by consultancy firms. But most Fortune 500 companies continue to opt for consulting firms owing to higher credibility and familiarity with any services ranging from strategy consulting to legal advice. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sales Enablement Platform Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The sales enablement platform market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The increasing need to enhance the digital experience of customers drives the growth of the sales enablement platform market. Tech-savvy customers are aware of the most recent technological advances and updates while purchasing. This results in the requirement for a sophisticated digital experience by sales enablement platforms is essential for organizations to engage, retain and expand their customer base. Furthermore, the role of sales enablement platforms is to analyze large-scale firm data and then direct them toward efficient marketing investment decisions. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the sales enablement platform market during the forecast period.

The increased risks related to data security and privacy challenge the growth of the sales enablement platform market. The shift towards cloud-based platforms has various benefits but it leaves the possibility of exposing confidential information to the public and others. Data security concerns are causing few SMEs to continue with in-premises sales enablement platforms, which ensure control of end-user and sponsor data, minimize the chances of data loss and misuse by cyber criminals, and prevent reputation loss. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the sales enablement platform market during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The exponential growth of marketing intelligence is an emerging sales enablement platform market trend. This is attributed to factors such as the demand for software to process vital data. This can help businesses gain key insights and direct more effective marketing campaigns in the future. The collection of data by automation can be used to further enhance the B2B processes and this will boost demand for sales enablement platforms. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the sales enablement platform market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The sales enablement platform market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Accent Technologies Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Ltd., ClientPoint Inc., Dropbox Inc., GetAccept Inc., Gong.io Inc., Highspot Inc., Mediafly Inc., Mindtickle Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., PAPERFLITE, Pitcher AG, QorusDocs Ltd., Qstream Inc., Quark Software Inc., Rallyware Inc., Salesforce Inc., Seismic Software Inc., Showpad Inc., and Upland Software Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This sales enablement platform market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (consumer goods and retail, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, and others), component (platform and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The consumer goods and retail segment will be significant during the forecast period. In order to ensure customer retention, retailers globally are implementing sales enablement strategies that target their customer base with personalized content. It enables them to appeal to customers on a variety of digital media channels and platforms. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the consumer goods and retail segment of the sales enablement platform market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The global transmission sales market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,906.03 between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.82%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (reciprocating, rotatory, centrifugal, and axial flow), End-user (oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater management, and others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Developments in cross-border and cross-country pipeline infrastructure are notably driving market growth.

The electric motor sales market size is expected to increase by USD 52.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers electric motor sales market segmentation by application (industrial, residential, and commercial) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The transition of the global automotive industry to EV and robotic technologies is notably driving the electric motor sales market growth.

Sales Enablement Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,237.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accent Technologies Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Ltd., ClientPoint Inc., Dropbox Inc., GetAccept Inc., Gong.io Inc., Highspot Inc., Mediafly Inc., Mindtickle Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., PAPERFLITE, Pitcher AG, QorusDocs Ltd., Qstream Inc., Quark Software Inc., Rallyware Inc., Salesforce Inc., Seismic Software Inc., Showpad Inc., and Upland Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

