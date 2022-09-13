Salmon Market Segmented by Distribution Channel and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2026 - Technavio

Top Key players of Salmon Market are covered as:

Alsaker Fjordbruk AS

AquaChile

Austevoll Seafood ASA

PF Bakkafrost

Bremnes Seashore AS

Camanchaca SA

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Grieg Seafood ASA

Ideal Foods Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corp.

Mowi ASA

Multiexport Foods S.A

Nordlaks Produkter AS

The salmon market will be affected by Robust demand for omega-3 fatty acids. Apart from this, other market trends include High demand for organic salmon, Rising consumption of packaged meat products. Buy Sample Report.

Salmon Market Split By

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

By Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2022-2026. The salmon market research report shed light on the foremost regions: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global salmon industry by value?

What will be the size of the global salmon industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global salmon industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global salmon market?

The Salmon market research report presents critical information and factual data about the salmon industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the salmon market study.

The product range of the salmon industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in a salmon market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Salmon Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.84 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Belgium, UK, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alsaker Fjordbruk AS, AquaChile, Austevoll Seafood ASA, PF Bakkafrost, Bremnes Seashore AS, Camanchaca SA, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grieg Seafood ASA, Ideal Foods Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, Multiexport Foods S.A, Nordlaks Produkter AS, Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Nova Sea AS, SalMar ASA, SinkabergHansen AS, and Tassal Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alsaker Fjordbruk AS

Exhibit 89: Alsaker Fjordbruk AS - Overview



Exhibit 90: Alsaker Fjordbruk AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Alsaker Fjordbruk AS - Key offerings

10.4 Austevoll Seafood ASA

Exhibit 92: Austevoll Seafood ASA - Overview



Exhibit 93: Austevoll Seafood ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Austevoll Seafood ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Austevoll Seafood ASA - Segment focus

10.5 Bakkafrost PF

Exhibit 96: Bakkafrost PF - Overview



Exhibit 97: Bakkafrost PF - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Bakkafrost PF - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Bakkafrost PF - Segment focus

10.6 Camanchaca SA

Exhibit 100: Camanchaca SA - Overview



Exhibit 101: Camanchaca SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Camanchaca SA - Key offerings

10.7 Grieg Seafood ASA

Exhibit 103: Grieg Seafood ASA - Overview



Exhibit 104: Grieg Seafood ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Grieg Seafood ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Grieg Seafood ASA - Segment focus

10.8 Ideal Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Ideal Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Ideal Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Ideal Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Mitsubishi Corp.

Exhibit 110: Mitsubishi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Mitsubishi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Mitsubishi Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Mowi ASA

Exhibit 115: Mowi ASA - Overview



Exhibit 116: Mowi ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Mowi ASA - Key news



Exhibit 118: Mowi ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Mowi ASA - Segment focus

10.11 Nova Sea AS

Exhibit 120: Nova Sea AS - Overview



Exhibit 121: Nova Sea AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Nova Sea AS - Key offerings

10.12 SalMar ASA

Exhibit 123: SalMar ASA - Overview



Exhibit 124: SalMar ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 125: SalMar ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: SalMar ASA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

