SamaCare Ranks in Top 25% of 2026 Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

AI-powered prior authorization company named No. 1021, reflecting continued growth of its platform for specialty practices and market access teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SamaCare, the AI-powered medical benefit prior authorization platform, today announced it has been ranked No. 1021 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, placing the company in the top 25% of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year.

SamaCare's continued recognition reflects growing demand for technology that helps specialty practices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and patient access teams reduce administrative barriers between prescription and treatment start. Over the past year, SamaCare has expanded its AI prior authorization platform, introduced an insights solution for life sciences market access teams, and published the industry's first Market Access Benchmarks for medical benefit prior authorization performance.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third year running is a meaningful milestone for our team, but the real story is the problem we are helping the industry solve," said Syam Palakurthy, Founder and CEO of SamaCare. "Specialty practices are navigating increasingly complex payer requirements, while life sciences teams need clearer visibility into the access barriers that affect whether patients can start and stay on therapy. Our growth reflects the urgency of that need, and our continued focus on using AI, workflow automation, and real-world access data to help patients receive the treatments their physicians prescribe."

SamaCare's platform unifies prior authorization workflows for provider-administered specialty medications across payers and plans. By combining automation, payer policy intelligence, workflow data, and AI-driven insights, SamaCare helps practices reduce administrative burden while giving life sciences teams a clearer view into patient access barriers that are difficult to see through claims or traditional hub data alone.

In 2026, SamaCare launched its Market Access Benchmarks, the first public benchmarks focused on medical benefit prior authorization performance. The benchmarks provide quarterly visibility into net approval rates and time to resolution across medical benefit drugs, helping market access, patient services, and provider engagement teams better understand where access friction occurs and where targeted interventions may improve patient starts.

SamaCare has also continued to expand its insights solution for market access teams, enabling life sciences organizations to identify payer, provider, specialty, and workflow-level barriers that can affect therapy uptake. These insights help teams move beyond lagging indicators and better understand the real-world administrative pathways patients and providers must navigate after a therapy is prescribed.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance; it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About SamaCare

SamaCare is an AI-powered insights and interventions platform designed to accelerate patient access to specialty therapies by unifying and optimizing the prior authorization process for provider-administered medications. The platform aggregates and analyzes real-world data from millions of prior authorizations across a nationwide network of providers, delivering actionable insights and in-workflow support that reduce delays, denials, and therapy abandonment.

SamaCare partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, and patient access teams to improve the script-to-therapy journey and help patients start and stay on treatment. For more information, visit www.samacare.com.

SOURCE SamaCare