Samepage.ai Launches to Bring Continuous Intelligence to Product Teams

Backed by $4.85 million in funding, Samepage Signals automatically surfaces critical insights from across product, engineering, customer, and business systems.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samepage today launched Samepage Signals, the AI-powered second brain for product leaders, alongside $4.85 million in funding from Craft Ventures, Freestyle VC, Glasswing Ventures, and angel investors including Justin Kan, Matt Mullenweg, and others.

Samepage Signals helps product leaders stay on top of everything happening across product, engineering, customer feedback, analytics, and go-to-market systems. The product connects to a user's core tools and data — including Jira, Linear, Productboard, Slack, Notion, Gong, and Salesforce — builds a dynamic profile of what matters to them, and proactively surfaces the most relevant information and insights, from new feature ideas emerging in sales calls to competitor developments worth watching to clear summaries of what has shipped and what may be at risk.

"Product development is moving faster than ever, but the way product leaders stay informed is still far too manual," said Sahil Jain, CEO and co-founder of Samepage. "We built Samepage Signals around a simple belief: information should be a push, not a pull. Instead of forcing product people to constantly go hunting across tools, Samepage Signals automatically delivers the context and insights they need to stay ahead and keep everyone aligned."

Key capabilities include:

Connecting natively to 35+ core product, customer, and business data sources

Automatically building a dynamic profile of the product leader and what matters most to them

Surfacing relevant information and insights proactively, rather than requiring manual searching

Samepage tested Signals in beta with hundreds of product leaders before opening the product to the public today.

Built by Product Operators, for Product Operators

Samepage was founded by Sahil Jain, Jason Wu, and Paul Wicker, who previously built AdStage together for over eight years before its acquisition by TapClicks. The founding team has worked together for well over a decade and built Samepage based on firsthand experience with the challenge of information overload and cross-functional misalignment inside growing organizations.

Backing the Future of Product Intelligence

The new funding will support continued product development, broader adoption of Samepage Signals, and the company's mission to build the second brain for product leaders.

"We backed Sahil and the team at AdStage and are thrilled to partner with them again at Samepage. Product leaders have more data than ever and less clarity than ever — Samepage Signals finally flips that equation," said David Samuel, Partner, Freestyle VC.

To learn more, visit samepage.ai.

About Samepage

Samepage is building AI products that help product leaders stay informed, aligned, and effective in fast-moving organizations. Its first product, Samepage Signals, connects to the tools teams already use, builds a dynamic understanding of each user, and automatically surfaces the information and insights they need most.

Media Contact

Sahil Jain

CEO & Co-founder, Samepage.ai

[email protected]

‪+1 (415) 409-8440‬

SOURCE Samepage, Inc.