SAMSONITE SERVES UP MOST DECADENT CAMPAIGN YET, STARRING OLIVIA CULPO

A rich new hue inspired by the sensory rituals of modern travel

MANSFIELD, Mass., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsonite, the iconic and trusted leader in travel gear since 1910, unveils its new Chocolate Mauve colorway as the latest chapter of its brand platform, "It's Not Just a Bag, It's a Samsonite," starring Olivia Culpo. A rich, trend-forward neutral, Chocolate Mauve reflects the growing consumer desire for travel essentials that blend style, function and self expression.

Credit: Samsonite

Set inside a dreamlike, high-fashion confectionery, the campaign reimagines travel through a culinary lens – where rich textures, sculptural desserts and deep, chocolate-toned hues transform packing into something to savor. At the center is Chocolate Mauve: a warm, expressive color designed to make a sophisticated statement while moving with you.

Culpo leads the campaign with a perspective shaped by her passion for travel, style and culinary creativity. Custom set elements inspired by her signature chocolate cake recipe and pastry artistry are woven throughout the creative, adding a level of depth, personality and playful sophistication to the campaign.

"Travel has always been about savoring the moment, whether it's a place, a flavor, or a feeling," said Olivia Culpo. "What I love about Samsonite is how the brand makes travel essentials feel elevated and stylish without sacrificing practicality, and this collection brings that same sense of richness and intention to the way we travel."

As travelers continue to seek more immersive, experience-driven journeys, food has become a defining part of how we explore—shaping not just where we go, but how those moments are felt and remembered. Samsonite leans into this shift, embracing a sensory approach to travel. Chocolate Mauve reflects that mindset—refined, contemporary and connected to the way people experience the world today.

"Olivia Culpo brings an authentic point of view at the intersection of travel, food, and style," said Nicole Adriance, Head of Brand and Marketing at Samsonite. "That's exactly where today's consumer is and where we see travel becoming more personal, expressive, and culturally connected. This campaign reflects that shift, showing how Samsonite fits naturally into the way people move, explore and experience the world."

The Chocolate Mauve colorway from Samsonite spans three of the brand's bestselling styles - Outline Pro™, Elevation Plus™ and Better Than Basic™ - and is available now on Samsonite.com and select retailers nationwide.The campaign will roll out across North America through digital, social, retail, CTV, and OOH channels.

Link to hi-res images HERE Link to video HERE

Developed by StudioHS and directed in partnership with Gut Feeling Production, the campaign introduces fresh visual language for the brand – where travel is not just functional, but sensory, stylish and reflective of individual taste.

Creative Team:

Veronica Rodriguez-Greene | Client Brand Officer & Head of Production, H&S Communications

Gut Feeling | Creative & Production Agency

Dennis Leupold | Photographer

Kazu Okuda | Cinematographer

Cole Cook | Executive Producer, Timeless Eye

Ryan Joseph | Senior Producer

Amber Viera | Production Manager, Gut Feeling

Kazu Okuda | Cinematographer

Courtney Walter | Managing Director

Mauricio Saldana | Production Assistant

Tina Atrin | Production Assistant

Albina Kim | Production Designer

Krystall Schott | Prop Master

Matt Banister | Leadperson

Jesus Alvarado | Set Dresser

Alejandro De La Rosa | Art Assistant

Jennifer Mazur | Lead Wardrobe Stylist

Melissa Hurkman | Key Make-up Artist

Amanda Lee | Hair Stylist Artist

Naoko Saita | Manicurist

Andres Etzweiler | Editor

Maxwell Klaiber | BTS

Andrew Etzweiler | Video Editor

Ashton Thomas | Colorist

Jordan Moran | Assistant Editor

Shubham Singh | Retoucher, YelloJelly Studios

Thomas Blanco | Photo Assistant

Ben Chant | Photo Assistant

Samuel Andrew Garcia | Digital Tech, Rosewood Digital

For media inquiries

[email protected]

About Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world leader in superior travel bags, luggage, backpacks and accessories. Samsonite builds trusted and innovative products that elevate the way we travel. Inspired by the past and built for the present, Samsonite's purpose is to pack confidence into every single journey and believes those who experience the world will move it forward. www.shop.samsonite.com

IG: @samsoniteusa | YT: @samsonite | TT: @samsoniteusa.

SOURCE Samsonite