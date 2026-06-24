Samsung Art Store Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary with Three New Art Collections on Samsung Art TVs

Hand-selected collections span early American history, modern masters and festive Fourth of July imagery from leading museums, artists and institutions

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung today announced three new curations coming to the Samsung Art Store1 to commemorate America's 250th anniversary. Selected by Samsung's lead curator, Daria Greene, the collections span the nation's founding era to the vibrant streets of 1980s New York, showcasing the diverse stories, artistic achievements and enduring spirit that have shaped the American experience. Featuring iconic works from celebrated American artists and leading institutions, the Samsung Art Store brings the nation's semiquincentennial milestone to life on Samsung Art TVs.

"America's 250th birthday invites us to reflect on how art has captured American life, imagination and celebration," said Daria Greene, Global Head of Content & Curation at Samsung. "For the Samsung Art Store, it is also an opportunity to showcase the very best of our catalog and the partnerships that make it possible, bringing exceptional range, exclusive works and signature American imagery into the living room."

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston: America at 250

Now available, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, an exclusive partner of the Samsung Art Store, opens the celebration with a curation that reaches back to the nation's earliest chapters. Anchored by Gilbert Stuart's unfinished likeness of George Washington, which became the model for the one-dollar bill, the collection also features Native American art from the museum's renowned collection and vintage Fourth of July postcards that show how Independence Day has been celebrated across generations.

America at 250

Launching June 29, America at 250 celebrates the color, spectacle and shared traditions of the country's birthday through works from the Samsung Art Store partners. From instantly recognizable American motifs to fireworks and bold expressions of red, white and blue, the curation translates familiar symbols of the Fourth of July into a festive collection for families and friends to experience at home.

American Masters

Also arriving June 29, American Masters celebrates the visual storytellers who defined 20th-century American art and culture. The curation is a landmark gathering of works from the Samsung Art Store's world-class museum partners, including the Art Institute of Chicago, SFMOMA, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. It features acclaimed names in American art, as well as exclusive works from Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

These curations join the Samsung Art Store's growing library of more than 5,000 artworks from renowned artists and institutions, reflecting the platform's commitment to bringing curated, world-class art into the spaces where people gather, reflect and celebrate.

Samsung Art Store continues to expand across Samsung screens, including Micro RGB, Neo QLED, Mini LED and more, providing an ideal canvas for showcasing every work.

That's especially true of The Frame Pro, The Frame and S95H OLED. As the only TVs with Pantone Validated ArtfulColor, they ensure every hue and tone you see in the new collections is a true-to-life representation of America's art and visual history.

The Frame lineup also offers the broadest array of customizable bezels2, flush wall mounting and Glare Free technology to minimize reflections, helping transform your television into a sophisticated work of art. And, the S95H's industry first FloatLayer design elevates the space, appearing to float in mid-air with a sleek metal bezel.

Samsung Electronics America: Building America's Future

With over $100 billion invested in advanced manufacturing, research, and emerging technologies, Samsung is helping build what's next. At Samsung, we are proud of our 45+ years of U.S. operations and employees nationwide, and we remain deeply committed to driving American manufacturing and innovation – now and for the next 250 years.

About Samsung Art Store

The Samsung Art Store is the #1 TV art subscription service globally, available in 115+ countries and growing. It offers access to a vast catalog of 5,000+ artworks from more than 800 artists through collaboration with leading institutions, reacquainting art with everyday lives in new, meaningful ways. Samsung Art Store is available across several Samsung TV series, making art from the world's leading artists, museums, and galleries more accessible than ever. This includes The Frame Pro, The Frame, Micro RGB, Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and select QLED TVs. Samsung Art Store https://www.samsung.com/us/tvs/art-tv/

1: Paid-subscription required. Samsung Account required for network based smart services, including streaming apps and other smart features. Separate [connected] computer, mobile or other device may be necessary to create/log in to Samsung Account (free to download and create). Without Account log in, only external device connections (e.g., via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) available.

2: Bezels sold separately.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.