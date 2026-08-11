Samuel Hale Earns Inc. 5000 Honor Roll with Sixth Consecutive Ranking

Fewer than 10% of Inc. 5000 companies in the list's history have achieved the milestone

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Hale has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 for the sixth consecutive year, qualifying the company for Inc.'s Honor Roll. The distinction requires six consecutive appearances and has been reached by fewer than 10% of all companies in the list's history. Samuel Hale ranked No. 2797 nationally, No. 12 in the Sacramento region and No. 50 in the insurance industry, with 113% revenue growth.

INC 5000 - Samuel Hale 6 Year icon

"Six consecutive years isn't something you plan for. It's something you earn one year at a time," said Michael DiManno, founder and CEO of Samuel Hale. "We built this company to perform when conditions are hard. The 113% growth this year belongs to the team that made it happen."

Samuel Hale serves employers in industries where workforce complexity and compliance demands continue to increase. The company's model is built to strengthen as conditions become more difficult, a thesis its six-year track record supports.

"The most tumultuous times in our industries have, year after year, proven to be exactly where Samuel Hale performs," DiManno said. "When things get harder for employers, the value of a partner who has seen it and solved it goes up. That's why we're still growing."

The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 rankings are available at www.inc.com/inc5000

About Samuel Hale

Founded in 2016, Samuel Hale helps employers reduce workforce risk through compliance, claims protection and employment solutions built for high-complexity industries. Samuel Hale is part of EmployInsure, creator of the Employment Operating System (EMoS), an integrated platform that unifies workforce execution, risk protection, compliance, staffing and employee benefits.

MEDIA CONTACT

Carrie West, VP Marketing, EmployInsure

[email protected]

530-400-2315

SOURCE Samuel Hale