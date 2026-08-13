SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH HEYBIKE

Partnership with China-Based E-Bike Company is Driven by Shared Values of Connectivity & Community

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Antonio Spurs today announced Heybike as the organization's official e-bike partner, uniting the two brands through a shared vision for connection through sports and movement. This marks Heybike's first agreement with an NBA team, as they seek to align with strong, internationally recognized sports brands like the Spurs. To celebrate the launch, Spurs fans can receive a 20% discount on their Heybike purchase by signing up for the Official Spurs Fan Club partner promotional offers list now until September 30, 2026.

The partnership reflects SS&E's belief in building connection and community through sports and movement, aligned with Heybike's mission of helping people experience more joy together through their safe, high-quality products. Heybike offers a diverse fleet of ebikes designed to keep every generation moving together, with models designed for a range of ages and abilities. The two brands will run a giveaway in the 2026-27 season, giving Spurs fans the chance to win their very own Heybike.

"Partnering with the San Antonio Spurs is a historic milestone for Heybike," said Jason Fang, Heybike founder. "We believe an e-bike is more than just transportation—it is a bridge that brings generations together. Through this partnership, we are excited to integrate into the Spurs' vibrant community and inspire fans of all ages to explore, connect, and let their joy out!"

Based in China, with North American headquarters located in Texas, Heybike has established a significant US presence as they work to bring powerful and thrilling riding to customers across the world. With over 500 local dealers across the country, the company is on a mission to empower every Heybike user with reliable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

"We're proud to welcome Heybike to the Spurs family," said Brian Colbert, senior vice president of global partnerships for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. "Whether we're bringing people together through sport or helping fans explore their cities in new ways, we share a belief in the power of mobility to create connection and strengthen communities."

About Heybike

Heybike is a leading global e-bike brand redefining eco-mobility with sleek design and user-centric innovation. Living by the motto "Let your joy out," it builds high-performance e-bikes for urban commuters and off-road lovers to elevate every journey.

In five years, Heybike has formed a vibrant global community of 260,000 active riders, with 250K+ social followers, recognised by 200+ media and 400+ influencers. Supported by over 500 authorised dealers worldwide, it delivers premium localised service. Find your next adventure at Heybike.com.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and several first-class venues in South Texas – all supported by a staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League) and San Antonio FC (USL), and serves as the controlling member of LOVB Austin, as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the Frost Bank Center, The Rock at La Cantera, Toyota Field and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

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SOURCE San Antonio Spurs; Heybike; Heybike Electric Bikes