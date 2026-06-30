Sanalife Energy Powers California's Commercial Truck Charging Research Hub in Carson

Sanalife Energy's E360 platform delivers one-minute, device-level energy data visibility across the Carson hub's EV truck chargers, battery storage, and grid infrastructure.

CARSON, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanalife Energy was chosen as part of a larger consortium to commission California's first commercial truck-charging research hub in Carson. Sanalife's E360 energy management system serves as the real-time monitoring engine for the project's electrification and data collection. The Carson site is one of two pilot demonstrations under the California Energy Commission grant GFO-20-306, part of the Electric Truck Research and Utilization Center (eTRUC) initiative, which researches high-power charging for Class 7 and 8 zero-emission freight trucks.

E360 Energy Management Software Dashboards

California is electrifying its medium- and heavy-duty fleets faster than its grid can add capacity. A single megawatt charger draws more power than 600 homes. The Carson hub pairs heavy-duty EV charging with on-site battery storage that shaves peak demand without slowing truck movement. E360 is the data behind it.

Sanalife's E360 system integrates all major on-site devices and provides power data at one-minute intervals from the heavy-duty EV chargers, the battery storage system, the medium-voltage switchgear, and the supporting transformers. That's up to 100X more granular than the cadence typical of utility metering.

"Megawatt charging will define commercial freight for the next decade," said Ashish Chona, Chief Commercial Officer at Sanalife Energy. "The operators running those sites either see every kilowatt in real time, or they are guessing at their peak bills. Carson proves E360 scales to that class of load. The hydrogen refueling stations are next."

The hub serves Class 7 and 8 battery-electric trucks operating along Southern California freight corridors. Burns & McDonnell coordinated the electrical design, and MHX hosts the site and provides the charging and switchgear infrastructure.

Carson is the gold standard. The data and operating strategies developed there are expected to transfer to commercial freight charging hubs across California and to the hydrogen refueling stations that will sit alongside them. Sanalife Energy has built E360 as the energy management platform for what comes next: electrification, hydrogen, and the mixed-fuel sites that bridge them.

About Sanalife Energy

Sanalife Energy gives organizations real-time visibility and control over their energy use. Its IoT-enabled E360 energy management platform connects every major device on a site, automates demand management, and turns scattered, manual metering into one clear operating picture, cutting energy costs and emissions at the same time. Today, E360 runs across research hubs, commercial freight, hospitality, and manufacturing.

For more information, visit sanalifeenergy.com.

About eTRUC

The Electric Truck Research and Utilization Center (eTRUC) is California's Research Hub for Electric Technologies in Truck Applications (RHETTA), a consortium led by EPRI and CALSTART with co-funding from the California Energy Commission's Electric Program Investment Charge. eTRUC advances medium- and heavy-duty high-power charging infrastructure along California freight corridors. Learn more at etruc.org.

Media Contact

Danielle Wasem

Vice President of Marketing, Sanalife Energy

[email protected] | 603-943-4578

SOURCE Sanalife Energy