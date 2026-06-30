SandBar Launches First Dual-Axis Roller Designed to Clean Between Bed Sheets

Removes sand, pet hair and crumbs from beds/couches/ soft surfaces without pulling sheets out of place

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SandBar today announced the launch of the SandBar Roller, a purpose-built cleaning tool designed to easily remove unwanted sand, pet hair, crumbs and debris from beds, sheets and furniture.

Created for coastal residents, beach goers, pet owners, families, travelers and short term rental hosts, the SandBar Roller solves a common but overlooked household frustration: debris that ends up in and around the places people sleep, sit and relax.

Created for coastal residents, beach goers, pet owners, families, travelers and short-term rental hosts, SandBar Roller solves a common household frustration: debris in and around the places people sleep, sit and relax. Whether beach sand, pet hair or crumbs, SandBar gives a fast way to refresh beds and soft surfaces without stripping the bed or disrupting the sheets.

The SandBar Roller is available at SandBar Roller.

Unlike traditional lint rollers, brushes and vacuums that are designed primarily for surface cleaning, SandBar Roller features a dual-axis design allowing it to glide between sheets, across beds and over upholstered furniture while preventing fabric from bunching/binding/pulling out of place.

"SandBar was created for that frustrating moment when you climb into bed and feel sand, pet hair or crumbs where they don't belong," said Evan Anderson, Founder of SandBar. "SandBar cleans between sheets, across beds and over soft surfaces without pulling bedding out of place or turning a small mess into a laundry day."

SandBar Roller is useful for beach homes, pet-friendly households, families, vacation rentals, RVs/vans and boats, where sand, pet hair and everyday debris are part of life and quick cleanup matters.

For short-term rental hosts/property managers, SandBar offers a practical way to help keep beds and furniture guest-ready between turnovers. SandBar can be used for quick touch-ups after beach trips, pet stays or high traffic guest use, reducing unnecessary laundry cycles while keeping beds, couches and soft surfaces feeling clean and comfortable.

Designed for Messes That End Up Where People Sleep, Sit and Relax

SandBar Roller is built around the idea that everyday debris should be easy to remove from the soft surfaces people use most. Its adhesive rolls capture fine particles and common household debris that settle between sheets, across bedding and over upholstered furniture.

Benefits include:

Cleans between sheets: SandBar glides between bedding layers to remove sand, pet hair, crumbs, dirt and unwanted debris

SandBar glides between bedding layers to remove sand, pet hair, crumbs, dirt and unwanted debris Works across beds and soft surfaces: It can be used on top of beds, across comforters and blankets and over couches/cushions/pillows/fabric chairs/upholstered furniture

It can be used on top of beds, across comforters and blankets and over couches/cushions/pillows/fabric chairs/upholstered furniture Helps prevent fabric-bunching: The dual-axis design allows the roller to move smoothly across fabric and between bedding layers

The dual-axis design allows the roller to move smoothly across fabric and between bedding layers Reduces unnecessary laundry: SandBar helps users refresh beds and soft surfaces after minor messes without immediately stripping the bed or running another wash cycle

SandBar helps users refresh beds and soft surfaces after minor messes without immediately stripping the bed or running another wash cycle Simple and travel ready: The roller requires no power/batteries/charging or setup, making it easy to use at home, in vacation rentals or on-the-go

Options include:

SandBar Starter Kit: $29.99: Includes the SandBar device and two starter rolls

$29.99: Includes the SandBar device and two starter rolls Beach Home Bundle: $49.99: Designed for coastal homes, vacation rentals and frequent beachgoers. Includes six replacement rolls

$49.99: Designed for coastal homes, vacation rentals and frequent beachgoers. Includes six replacement rolls Multi-Room Bundle: $69.99: Perfect for two-bedrooms, families or short-term rentals; incudes six replacement rolls

$69.99: Perfect for two-bedrooms, families or short-term rentals; incudes six replacement rolls Family Home Bundle: $89.99: Includes three devices for multi-room coverage and six replacement rolls

Replacement roll subscriptions are available, including a six-pack recurring-delivery option for $19.99, a 20% savings over one-time purchases.

Press kit HERE.

About SandBar

SandBar creates simple, durable and effective tools for real world messes. Designed for coastal homes, pet friendly households, families and travelers, SandBar products make everyday cleanup easier through practical, purpose built solutions. More information is available at SandBar Roller.

For media inquiries/samples/interviews:

Glenn Mandel

The LaunchPad Agency

760-798-1563

[email protected]

www.launchpadagency.com

SOURCE SandBar