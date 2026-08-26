No platform lock-in and free to use, Switch enables shared rooms in Slack, Teams, Discord and other collaboration tools for humans and AI agents to get work done together

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ today announced Switch, software for building teams of people and AI agents in the collaboration tools companies already use. Switch is open source and can be activated within minutes in any standard enterprise environment at no cost.

Switch is a platform for running AI agents together in the collaboration tools where teams already work. It connects agents into shared workspaces such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, so agents and humans can collaborate in the same channel rather than handing work between separate tools. Switch is designed to be platform- and model-agnostic: teams can bring their own agents and connect them into a common workspace. The documentation guides developers through getting Switch running, connecting an agent, and starting an agent workflow in their existing collaboration environment.

Developers are building increasingly capable AI agents, but putting them to work across a team still requires integrations and repeated context sharing. Switch turns channels in tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams and Discord into shared rooms where people and agents work together with the same context, resources, and history. Through MCP, APIs and adapters, Switch is vendor agnostic, so teams can use agents and models across providers without locking their workflows, context, or collaboration environment into a single AI ecosystem.

"Every team we talk to has capable agents trapped in separate tools, and a coordination tax eating the productivity those agents were supposed to deliver," said Mohammed Aboul-Magd, General Manager, SandboxAQ. "Switch pulls agents into the channels where teams already work, where knowledge compounds instead of being relearned with every task. If you can message a colleague, you can put an agent to work."

Key capabilities available in Switch today include:

Open source: Quick Start and Team editions deploy in minutes, with an extensible architecture for enterprise deployment. No vendor lock-in.

Quick Start and Team editions deploy in minutes, with an extensible architecture for enterprise deployment. No vendor lock-in. Bring your own agents: Connect existing agents built with Claude Code, Google ADK, LangChain, OpenAI, and other leading frameworks

Connect existing agents built with Claude Code, Google ADK, LangChain, OpenAI, and other leading frameworks Work where teams already work: Bring agents into existing collaboration platforms including Slack, Microsoft Teams and Discord.

Bring agents into existing collaboration platforms including Slack, Microsoft Teams and Discord. Keep context with the work: Rooms preserve context and history as people and agents join, leave, and hand off work.

Rooms preserve context and history as people and agents join, leave, and hand off work. One agent, many rooms: Use the same agent across projects and teams, with each room carrying its own context, participants, and rules.

The Switch team used Switch to build Switch, with its engineering, design, and marketing teams collaborating inside rooms throughout development and launch. Switch works through rooms, or channels that form around the work itself. Engineering and security teams can pull specialized agents into a live incident with no briefing required, because the room already holds the timeline. A marketing team can staff a campaign room with research, copy, and design agents, with every asset building on the last. A legal team can add drafting and review agents that already have the deal's full context, making each round of review faster. As agents come and go, the context, history, and rules stay with the work, so the team's output compounds instead of resetting with every hand-off.

Switch is part of Flint AI, SandboxAQ's portfolio of AI agent products. It extends the path from testing a single agent locally with the free Flint CLI, which developers use to scan and evaluate individual agents, to putting people and their agents to work together in shared rooms.

Switch is available today on GitHub. Developers can get started with the Tutorials, explore the documentation, and learn more at FlintAI.dev. The software is released under Apache 2.0 with the Commons Clause and is free for use by anyone. Users can utilize the software within their enterprise, personally and also issue free products with the software.

About SandboxAQ

SandboxAQ is a B2B company delivering solutions at the intersection of AI and quantum techniques. The company's Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) deliver critical advances in life sciences, financial services, navigation, and other sectors. SandboxAQ is an independent, growth-backed company funded by leading investors and strategic partners, including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Google, Alger, IQT, US Innovative Technology Fund, S32, Paladin Capital, BNP Paribas, Eric Schmidt, Breyer Capital, Ray Dalio, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, and others. For more information, visit www.sandboxaq.com.

SOURCE SandboxAQ