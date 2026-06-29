SandboxAQ to Bring Large Quantitative Models to Google Cloud's Marketplace

AQCat for materials discovery will be available first, followed by AQPotency for drug discovery

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ today announced it will make its Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) accessible through Google Cloud's Marketplace. Through this marketplace listing, users will be able to tap rigorous, physics-grounded scientific models directly from the conversational AI tools they already use, with no specialized code or infrastructure required.

LQMs are AI models built on real-world lab data and scientific equations, engineered for the more than $50 trillion global quantitative economy including sectors such as biopharma, energy, advanced materials, and financial services. By offering LQMs within GCP Marketplace, SandboxAQ extends the reach of its LQMs across more channels and more large language models, while Google Cloud strengthens its capabilities in healthcare and drug discovery.

Brian Goldstein, Vice President Strategic AI and ISV, Google Cloud, said "Bringing SandboxAQ's Large Quantitative Models to GCP Marketplace is one of the ways we are empowering healthcare researchers to accelerate drug discovery and solve one of the most critical gaps in healthcare today."

"Bringing our LQMs to Google Cloud's Marketplace will put the rigor of first-principles science directly into the hands of every researcher, in the tools they already use," said Jack D. Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ. "Pairing the reasoning of a frontier model such as Gemini with the quantitative precision of our LQMs is a powerful combination."

The collaboration builds on SandboxAQ's broader strategy of connecting its LQMs to leading large language models, following its recent integration with Anthropic's Claude.

AQCat for Materials and Catalyst Discovery

Coming in Q3, AQCat will be SandboxAQ's first LQM available in Google Cloud's Marketplace. It targets the most critical first step in catalyst and materials discovery, adsorption energy calculation, which is a measure of how strongly molecules bind to a catalyst surface. This allows researchers to rapidly identify and prioritize the most promising candidates before committing costly modeling and lab resources to full evaluation. AQCat delivers gold-standard accuracy at a fraction of the time and cost, unlocking materials screening at a scale that was previously out of reach.

Catalysts underpin more than 90% of all commercially produced chemical products, with direct impact across green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, fertilizer production, and plastics recycling.

AQPotency to Follow, for Drug Discovery

SandboxAQ's drug discovery models are also coming to the Google Cloud's Marketplace. AQPotency, available in Google Cloud's Marketplace Q3, will let researchers computationally identify and prioritize the most promising binders at high throughput, evaluating thousands of candidates in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional screening. Binders are molecules that attach to a specific biological target, such as a disease-related protein, and finding those that bind tightly and selectively is the foundation of designing a safe, effective drug. The stakes are substantial: the global drug discovery market was valued at roughly $112 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach about $187 billion by 2034, according to Straits Research.

The addition deepens GCP Marketplace's relevance for pharmaceutical and biotech R&D teams, bringing frontier, physics-grounded drug discovery capabilities into a tool millions of users already rely on.

About SandboxAQ

SandboxAQ is a B2B company delivering solutions at the intersection of AI and quantum techniques. The company's Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) deliver critical advances in life sciences, financial services, navigation, and other sectors. SandboxAQ is an independent, growth-backed company funded by leading investors and strategic partners including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Google, Alger, IQT, US Innovative Technology Fund, S32, Paladin Capital, BNP Paribas, Eric Schmidt, Breyer Capital, Ray Dalio, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, and others. For more information, visit www.sandboxaq.com.

SOURCE SandboxAQ