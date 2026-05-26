Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) will participate in the 42nd Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Mr. Patrick Dumont, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a discussion which is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the discussion will be available at www.investor.sands.com.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands ® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao, The Londoner Macao ® , The Parisian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao and Four Seasons® Hotel Macao , and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands Corp.