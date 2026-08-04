Sans Launches New Filtered Showerhead to Bring Cleaner Water to Every Shower

The premium, design-forward showerhead supports healthier-looking hair, softer-feeling skin, and a gentler shower experience, by reducing chlorine, chloramine, lead, odor and bacteria, suitable for sensitive skin.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sans, a leader in whole-home wellness solutions, announced the launch of its new Filtered Showerhead ($169), expanding its mission of restoring ease and wellbeing at home. Designed to transform one of the most overlooked daily wellness rituals, the Sans Filtered Showerhead combines advanced filtration with elevated design to improve shower water quality. By filtering out substances commonly found in shower water, it supports healthier-looking skin, softer-feeling hair, and a noticeably better shower experience.

Sans Filtered Showerhead

"Your skincare routine doesn't start with your cleanser – it starts with the water you're washing your face and hair in," said Shani Darden, Celebrity Esthetician, Long-Time Skincare Expert and Expert Advisor at Sans. "Using cleaner, filtered water is a simple step that can help support healthier-looking skin and hair while elevating your everyday routine. It's one of those small changes that can make a meaningful difference over time and the Sans Filtered Showerhead makes it easy to bring that upgrade right into your home."

While many shower filters focus solely on chlorine, the Sans Filtered Showerhead features a multi-stage filtration system that targets water quality concerns in one sleek, modern design. Powered by Calcium Sulfite and Catalytic Activated Carbon, the system helps filter out more than 99% of chlorine and chloramine, and reduces odor, bacteria and lead commonly found in shower water.

"At Sans, we believe wellness starts with the essentials – and water is one of the most important," said Adam Bedford, Co-Founder & CEO of Sans. "People invest so much in caring for themselves and their families but often overlook the quality of the water they use every single day. We created the Filtered Showerhead to make cleaner water an effortless part of everyday living, delivering premium performance without compromising on design."

Backed by third-party testing, the Sans Filtered Showerhead delivers measurable filtration performance throughout the life of the filter, including:

Filters out up to 99.5% of chlorine

Filters out up to 99.7% of chloramine

Utilizes a proprietary combination of calcium sulfite and catalytic activated carbon to reduce chlorine, chloramine, lead, odor and bacteria in shower water

Exceeds the performance requirements of NSF/ANSI Standard 177 for chlorine reduction. Testing was conducted by SGS using the NSF/ANSI 177 protocol.

"From the beginning, our goal was to reimagine what a filtered showerhead could be," said John Fanelly, Co-Founder of Sans. "We engineered a product that delivers best-in-class filtration in a beautifully designed form, proving consumers no longer have to choose between high performance and elevated home design."

Available in Brushed Nickel, Brushed Gold, Matte Black, and Chrome, the Sans Filtered Showerhead was designed to seamlessly complement today's bathrooms while delivering a spa-quality experience at home. Additional features include:

First filtered showerhead to include two spray settings: Rain Mode for relaxing everyday rinsing and Jet Mode for massaging cleansing

for relaxing everyday rinsing and for massaging cleansing Designed for quick easy installation, with everything included and the only tool needed in the box

Long-lasting filters that provide up to 90 days of filtration before replacement

Building on the success of its best-selling Air and Water Purifiers, the Sans Filtered Showerhead is available beginning August 3, 2026, exclusively at livesans.com.

To learn more about Sans Filtered Showerhead, visit https://www.livesans.com/ and follow @live.sans on Instagram.

About Sans:

Sans is a leader in whole-home wellness solutions, creating beautifully designed products that help improve the quality of the air and water people interact with every day. From advanced air purification to water filtration, Sans combines high-performance technology with thoughtful design to make healthier living effortless and accessible for every home.

SOURCE Sans