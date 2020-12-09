Santa as Essential Worker: Should Earn $157K According to Insure.com

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Christmas in the air, Insure.com calculates Santa's potential annual earnings and finds that for the fifth year in a row, the beloved essential worker earns a well-deserved raise.

Research shows Santa could earn more than $157,000 this year, running one of the world's largest toy shops. Using salary information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to estimate Santa's earning power, analysts factor in the number of hours per day he likely spends on various tasks such as:

Running the workshop

Reading letters

Checking his list (twice)

Caring for reindeer and more

The complete report, which includes results from a survey of 1,000 consumers on life insurance basics, is accessible here: The Santa Index 2020

Santa's work to make spirits bright is tougher this holiday season, as COVID-19 challenges the world in ways most have never imagined. "Santa is likely hearing lots of wishes and we're all in need of some Christmas magic," says Penny Gusner senior consumer analyst for Insure. "While the North Pole continues production in these trying times, it's nice to see Father Christmas continues earning top dollar."

The whimsical study points to the fact that everyone should have a life insurance policy in place to protect loved ones. The straight-forward analysis clears up misconceptions and explains that in case of an untimely end, a life insurance policy can allow your loved ones to maintain their current standard of living.

Creating a plan can be broken into three easy steps:

Answer a quick series of easy questions with the Insurance Advisor. Estimate costs and policy types with the insurance calculator. Compare policy prices and choose a policy that protects your family.

"When you conduct a life insurance checkup and plan for the worst, the security you create for your loved ones is one of the most generous gifts you can give," explains Gusner.

Gusner is available to discuss best life insurance options for individuals in various circumstances.

