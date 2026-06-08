Santa Barbara Staple Sandbar Returns with Complete Transformation, Unveiling Riviera Maya-Inspired Redesign Aimed at Redefining Downtown Dining and Nightlife

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbar, the newly remodeled Riviera Maya-inspired restaurant, bar, and nightlife destination from Baja Sharkeez Restaurant Group, is pleased to announce its grand reopening on Thursday, June 18, 2026 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebrations until 2 AM.

Reimagined by designer Van Rooy, the new Sandbar transports guests into an open-air Yucatán-inspired escape blending Mexican Caribbean energy with the feel of a beachfront luxury retreat. From lush textures and warm natural elements to immersive lounge spaces, the venue was created to evoke the feeling of discovering a hidden tropical retreat along the Riviera Maya coastline.

"Sandbar has always been a part of Santa Barbara's social fabric, and this reimagination allows us to completely reinvent the guest experience while staying true to the fun, welcoming energy people know and love," said Greg Newman, CEO of Baja Sharkeez Restaurant Group. "We wanted guests to feel transported - like they've escaped to a luxury tropical destination without ever leaving Santa Barbara."

The newly unveiled menu, led by Chef Ray Alvarez, brings together traditional Sonoran style flavors and coastal Mexican specialties prepared with premium fresh seafood. Guests can enjoy tacos, enchiladas, chili rellenos, filet mignon, and skirt steak inspired by the Yucatán Peninsula.

The new cocktail program, crafted by master mixologists John Fox and Kevin Williams, features tropical-inspired creations made with fresh ingredients, premium spirits, and vibrant coastal flavors. The beverage experience is complemented by 20 beers on draft and two full-service bars offering more than 100 selections of premium tequila.

Locals are invited to celebrate the grand reopening and experience expansive outdoor patios with firepit tables, vibrant open-air spaces, and stylish indoor dining areas designed to transition from daytime dining into lively late-night entertainment. The celebration will also feature giveaways and live DJs during the late-night social gathering experience.

About Sandbar

Sandbar is a Baja-inspired restaurant, cocktail bar, and nightlife destination located in downtown Santa Barbara. Part of Baja Sharkeez Restaurant Group, Sandbar blends coastal Mexican cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and energetic hospitality into a vibrant social experience inspired by the Riviera Maya.

Media Contact

Ella Hauptman

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SOURCE Sandbar Santa Barbara