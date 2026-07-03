SAP Celebrates America's 250th with Investment in the Next Generation

WALLDORF, Germany, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its intent to make a one-time $1,000 contribution to the Trump Account of each eligible child of a U.S.-based SAP employee. SAP's planned contribution is designed to complement the federal government's seed contribution, doubling the initial investment for eligible children of U.S.-based SAP employees and supporting families as they build toward long-term financial security.

Trump Accounts, also known as 530A Accounts, were established under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act as tax-advantaged investment accounts designed to encourage long-term savings and wealth creation for American children. Under the program, eligible U.S. citizen children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, will receive a one-time $1,000 federal seed contribution to establish an account.

Building Brighter Futures: SAP Supports Family Financial Security and Digital Opportunity

"As the United States marks 250 years of independence, SAP recognizes the country's long tradition of innovation and opportunity and the role these values continue to play in shaping the future," said Christian Klein, chief executive officer of SAP SE. "With this investment in Trump Accounts, we are helping SAP America families build a foundation for financial confidence, long-term opportunity and a stronger future."

In addition to this initiative, SAP continues to invest in the people and communities that power its business. Through digital skills training, STEM and AI education, university partnerships, workforce development programs, employee volunteerism and nonprofit collaborations, SAP is helping expand access to opportunity and prepare students, workers and families for the future of the digital economy.

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This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

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SOURCE SAP SE