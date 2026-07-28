Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Honors Sara Lee, the Woman Behind the Brand, on Her 85th Birthday

A one-of-a-kind cake crafted from two of the brand's most iconic products honors the woman who inspired the Sara Lee® name

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before Sara Lee® became one of America's most recognizable bakery brands, Sara Lee was a little girl whose father insisted that anything bearing her name had to represent the very best.

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Product Developers David Meza, Senior Food Scientist; Adam Hegadorn, Senior Food Scientist; and Becky Sowa, Manager, Technical Services, designed Sara Lee's 85th Birthday cake. The team surprised Sara Lee with a layered creation of Sara Lee pound cake, cheesecake, and strawberries, which they affectionately named the “Cheesecaken.” Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Product Developers David Meza, Senior Food Scientist; Adam Hegadorn, Senior Food Scientist; and Becky Sowa, Manager, Technical Services, designed Sara Lee's 85th Birthday cake. The team surprised Sara Lee with a layered creation of Sara Lee pound cake, cheesecake, and strawberries, which they affectionately named the “Cheesecaken," and decorated it with a personalized message.

That father was Charles Lubin, the pioneering entrepreneur widely recognized for helping create the frozen bakery category. He transformed the industry by proving consumers would pay more for exceptional quality and by building America's first fully automated, technology-driven bakery. His decision to name the company after his daughter created one of America's most enduring food brands and a promise that continues to inspire the people who steward it today.

When Sara Lee celebrated her 85th birthday, the team at Sara Lee Frozen Bakery had the extraordinary privilege of celebrating not just the brand, but the woman who inspired it.

But first, they faced an unusual question. How do you bake a birthday cake for the woman whose name has become one of America's most iconic bakery brands?

Their answer was simple. Rather than creating a traditional birthday cake, the Sara Lee Frozen Bakery team created a one-of-a-kind tribute using Sara Lee® All Butter Pound Cake and Sara Lee® Cheesecake. The two popular products have come to define the Sara Lee name and the brand's 77-year heritage.

Alongside "Happy 85th Birthday," the beautifully frosted cake carried a heartfelt message:

Happy 85th Birthday

Thank you for inspiring generations of Sweet Moments.

Love, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery.

The celebration also comes at a meaningful moment as Sara Lee Frozen Bakery enters its next chapter under new leadership.

"There are moments that remind you why your work matters, and this was one of them," said Pete Laport, Chief Executive Officer of Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. "We're in an exciting period for Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, with tremendous momentum and a lot underway. As we write the next chapter of Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, we're inspired by the values that have defined this brand for generations and are committed to carrying them forward for years to come."

"Every detail of the cake was intentional because it reflected something bigger than just a cake," said Johnni Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer of Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. "This celebration reflected our appreciation for the family behind the brand, our respect for Charles Lubin's vision, and our pride in earning the privilege of representing the Sara Lee name every day. It was an honor to celebrate Sara Lee with the best of Sara Lee."

For the people of Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, the celebration was a reminder that behind one of America's most iconic bakery brands is a real family with a remarkable legacy. The bakery team created a replica cake for all associates to enjoy at the Oakbrook Terrace headquarters.

To learn more about the Sara Lee Frozen Brand legacy and its products, visit saraleefrozenbakery.com.

About Sara Lee Frozen Bakery

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of frozen bakery and dessert products committed to making life's moments a little sweeter through quality, value, and irresistible flavor. With a family of trusted brands including Sara Lee®, Chef Pierre®, Bistro Collection®, Superior on Main® and Cyrus O'Leary's®, the company offers a wide variety of pies, cakes, pastries, cookies, muffins and more for foodservice establishments, retail supermarket bakeries and in-store bakery programs. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery operates bakeries across the United States and delivers premium products backed by time-honored recipes, carefully sourced ingredients, and a commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation. To learn more, visit www.saraleefrozenbakery.com.

SOURCE Sara Lee Frozen Bakery