Sarah Trott Reintroduces Herself Beyond Reality TV with "From Here to Where"

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former broadcast journalist and The Bachelor alum Sarah Trott is stepping into her next chapter as a travel host with From Here to Where, a weekly YouTube series offering rare access to the world's most extraordinary experiences.

Created for curious, ambitious travelers, the series goes beyond glossy highlight reels to reveal what luxury, experiential travel actually feels like – what's worth the splurge, what to skip, what to know before you go, and the culture and people that make a destination truly memorable.

The debut episode takes viewers aboard The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's Evrima. Upcoming journeys include Six Senses Bhutan, Raja Ampat by private liveaboard, Everest Base Camp, the Dolomites and African safari.

The launch arrives just weeks before Trott's August 25 destination wedding at Villa Cimbrone in Ravello, Italy – a fitting prelude to the extraordinary settings and experiences the series will explore.

For more information and updates, follow Sarah Trott and From Here to Where on social media: YouTube | Instagram | Website

Interview opportunities with Sarah Trott are available upon request. Please contact: [email protected]

About Sarah Trott

Sarah Trott is an experiential travel storyteller, journalist, and media personality known for her cinematic, narrative-driven approach to content. She began her career in broadcast journalism, appearing on-air as a reporter and anchor for both ABC and NBC affiliate stations.

She has since evolved into an on-camera host and content creator, partnering with globally recognized brands including Wynn Resorts, Michelin Guide, and Porsche, while bringing an editorial lens to destinations and experiences around the world.

In addition to her work in travel and media, Sarah is an ALS advocate and spokesperson, using her platform to raise awareness for families affected by the disease. Her advocacy and personal experience as a caregiver have been featured in Forbes.

Professionally, she is a hospitality expert and marketing leader, currently helping shape one of the most ambitious developments in the industry — VAI Resort. Alongside her fiancé, Grant Fisher, she is co-developing and bringing to life the largest resort destination in Arizona, redefining the intersection of entertainment, hospitality, and immersive guest experience.

SOURCE Sarah Trott