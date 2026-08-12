SAS and Liverpool FC use AI and fan data for personalized matchday at Yankee Stadium

SAS® Viya® and SAS Customer Intelligence 360 helped Liverpool FC identify highly engaged U.S.-based supporters for the Anfield to Anywhere Fan Sweepstakes

CARY, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global data and AI leader SAS helped Liverpool FC surprise four supporters with an unforgettable matchday experience as the Reds faced Wrexham AFC at Yankee Stadium on July 29.

Liverpool FC used SAS Viya to analyze fan data and identify U.S.-based supporters with strong engagement and specific purchasing behaviors across Liverpool FC digital properties. Using SAS Customer Intelligence 360, the club invited eligible supporters to enter the Anfield to Anywhere Fan Sweepstakes for a chance to win seats just four rows from the pitch.

SAS helped Liverpool FC surprise four supporters with an unforgettable matchday experience.

"Once I realized I was going to be pitch-side, I knew it would be an amazing feeling seeing all the players up close," said David Chang, a club supporter selected through the Anfield to Anywhere Fan Sweepstakes.

The activation shows how brands can use customer intelligence and AI-powered personalization to deepen loyalty and create timely, relevant supporter experiences. For Liverpool FC, the technology worked quietly behind the scenes, allowing the focus to remain where it belongs: on the supporters and the moments that matter most.

"The best use of AI is to help organizations create more meaningful human connections," said SAS Chief Marketing Officer Jenn Chase. "For supporters who have followed Liverpool FC from afar for years, this wasn't about analyzing data. It was about recognizing their passion and loyalty and creating a moment they'll never forget."

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 and SAS Viya help organizations better understand customer behavior, uncover meaningful engagement signals, personalize communications and deliver more relevant experiences. Liverpool FC uses the technologies to strengthen supporter engagement and relationships around the world.

"Our supporters in the U.S. are incredibly passionate and engaged, but we know that for many, seeing Liverpool FC play live isn't something they've had the chance to experience," said Hannah Pym, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Digital at Liverpool FC. "That's why activations like this are so meaningful. Working with SAS has helped us identify and reward some of those supporters with an experience they'll remember for years to come."

Learn how SAS helps Liverpool FC use data and AI to better connect with its fans.

About Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world's most historic and famous football clubs, with a global supporter base and a long record of success across domestic and European competition. As a socially responsible club, Liverpool FC is proud of the work it does through The Red Way and LFC Foundation to create a better future for its people, planet and communities.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI, helping organizations make confident decisions with AI they can trust. For decades, SAS has set the standard for delivering software that drives meaningful impact, incorporating deep industry expertise, transparency and governance. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2026 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE SAS