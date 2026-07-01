SAS marks 50 years of trusted innovation and global impact

SAS began at North Carolina State University with a practical idea: make advanced analytical software accessible to people solving real-world problems. What started as software to analyze agricultural research data now helps government agencies, financial institutions, health and life sciences organizations, manufacturers, retailers and businesses in every industry make high-stakes decisions with confidence.

"Over the last 50 years, we've witnessed extraordinary advances in technology," said SAS CEO and co-founder Jim Goodnight. "What hasn't changed is the importance of helping people solve real problems. Technology only matters when it helps organizations make better decisions and improve outcomes. That focus has guided SAS from the beginning and continues to shape our work with customers, communities and industries around the world."

Few technology companies have sustained growth and relevance across five decades of industry disruption. SAS has remained profitable and debt-free while consistently reinvesting in research and development, product innovation, employees and customer success.

A collection of images from the company's earliest days to now can be found in the SAS 50th anniversary press kit.

Fifty years of trusted global impact

Customers in banking, health care, government, manufacturing, retail, energy and other industries use SAS to address complex challenges and make critical decisions every day.

As AI has become more central to business and government decisions, SAS helps organizations operationalize AI responsibly through governance, transparency, model management and human oversight.

This is particularly true in highly regulated industries. For example, financial institutions are using SAS analytics and AI to detect fraud, manage risk and stay ahead of sophisticated AI-powered fraudsters. Health and life sciences organizations are deploying SAS AI and analytics to power breakthrough disease research and develop new treatments and procedures. Public sector agencies are using SAS to better serve citizens, uncover new efficiencies and help create safer, thriving communities.

Through every major shift in computing – from mainframes and personal computers to the internet, cloud computing and today's AI era – SAS has applied deep industry experience and domain knowledge to innovation grounded in real-world customer needs.

Commemorating SAS' contributions

Today, a United States flag is being flown over the U.S. Capitol in recognition of SAS' 50th anniversary. The flag honors the contributions SAS employees have made over five decades to analytics, AI, the American workforce and organizations around the world.

In remarks entered into the Congressional Record, Representative Deborah Ross recognized SAS as a North Carolina success story that grew from a modest research project into one of the world's largest privately held software companies. She noted the company's impact across industries and the public sector, including fraud prevention, health and life sciences, education and responsible AI.

Ross stated, "As SAS celebrates its golden anniversary, we honor not only its remarkable achievements but also the values that have guided its journey: innovation, integrity and a steadfast belief in the power of data to improve lives."

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein also issued a letter honoring SAS for its decades of contributions to innovation, education, workforce development, economic growth and community impact in North Carolina. Stein stated, "The State of North Carolina is proud to honor SAS's legacy of innovation, economic impact, responsible leadership, and deep commitment to improving lives through analytics and AI."

Celebrating 50 years throughout 2026

SAS has marked its 50th anniversary throughout 2026 with events and activations designed to celebrate its history, engage employees, customers and partners, and point toward the company's future.

SAS Innovate, the company's flagship data and AI conference, featured 50th anniversary programming, the premiere of a documentary chronicling SAS' five decades as a pioneer in analytics, data and AI, and customer and user experiences that reflected the community that has helped shape SAS since its earliest days.

Employees have been central to the anniversary year. SAS hosted a major employee celebration at its Cary headquarters and is supporting ongoing regional celebrations around the world, giving employees opportunities to share memories, reflect on the company's culture and participate in anniversary activities from wherever they work.

A 50th anniversary volunteerism challenge encourages employees to give back to their communities and extend SAS' legacy of service. SAS employees are on track to meet the goal of 5,000 volunteer hours to support local communities by the end of the year.

Looking ahead to the next 50 years

As SAS looks to the next 50 years, the company's future is grounded in the same qualities that made its first five decades possible: long-term vision, the discipline to move with and often ahead of a changing industry, deep and mutually beneficial customer relationships, and the ability to attract and retain some of the world's best minds in data and AI.

Those strengths will continue to guide SAS as it helps organizations turn AI's promise into progress they can trust, supported by ongoing investment in SAS® Viya®, industry-specific AI solutions, agentic AI, digital twins, synthetic data, AI governance and emerging areas such as quantum computing research.

"While we're proud of what we've accomplished over the last 50 years, we're even more excited about what comes next," said Goodnight. "Organizations today face unprecedented opportunities and challenges as AI reshapes how work gets done. We've navigated and been at the forefront of many transformational technology evolutions. This uniquely positions us to help customers deploy AI with confidence, guided by the same commitment to trust, responsibility and long-term impact that has defined the company from the beginning."

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2025 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE SAS