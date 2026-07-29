Sassy Jones Opens "The Dream House" in Houston, Introducing a New Kind of Retail Experience Rooted in Community, Confidence, and Design

Founded by entrepreneur and designer Charis Jones, Sassy Jones has built a national following by creating bold accessories and immersive shopping experiences that celebrate women at every stage of life. The Houston location represents the brand's second permanent retail destination and marks a significant milestone as the company expands its physical footprint.

"The Dream House represents everything we've learned about creating spaces that make women feel seen," said Charis Jones, Founder and CEO of Sassy Jones. "We didn't want to build another beautiful store. We wanted to create the feeling of walking into your favorite auntie's home. The kind of place where you instantly exhale, stay longer than you planned, laugh a little louder, and leave believing in yourself a little more than when you arrived."

The Dream House itself has an equally intentional story. Originally planned for Houston's Galleria district, the project changed direction after Jones and her husband experienced the same dream on the same night, prompting them to pause their original plans. That decision ultimately led them to Houston's historic Almeda corridor, where the home's character and surrounding community aligned with the vision they had imagined from the beginning.

Every design detail inside the home reinforces that vision. Guests are welcomed into thoughtfully curated rooms featuring collected furnishings, layered textures, vintage inspired details, custom installations, floral wallpaper, and warm hospitality intended to evoke the comfort and familiarity of home rather than the formality of traditional luxury retail.

The Dream House offers Sassy Jones' signature collections of handcrafted jewelry, handbags, scarves, beauty products, and select ready to wear pieces, while also serving as a gathering place for future styling events, community conversations, educational experiences, and celebrations.

Since its founding in 2013, Sassy Jones has become known for transforming fashion into an experience of confidence. The company has been recognized by Forbes, Inc. Magazine, Ernst & Young, and NBC's Today Show for its rapid growth, entrepreneurial leadership, and commitment to empowering women through design.

The Houston opening reflects the next chapter in that evolution, expanding beyond commerce to create spaces where connection is just as valuable as the products themselves.

The Dream House officially opens to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CST. The celebration is open to the public and will welcome guests from across Houston and beyond.

About Sassy Jones

Founded in 2013, Sassy Jones is a luxury accessories and lifestyle brand dedicated to helping women feel as extraordinary as they truly are. Known for its handcrafted jewelry, statement accessories, beauty collection, and immersive retail experiences, the brand has cultivated a passionate national community by celebrating confidence, self expression, and intentional living. Through every collection and every client interaction, Sassy Jones continues its mission of creating products and experiences that inspire women to show up boldly in every area of life.

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SOURCE Sassy Jones