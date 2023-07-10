Satellite Phone Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing adoption of low-cost, satellite-based Internet services is one of the major market trends -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The satellite phone market is estimated to grow by USD 137.43 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Maritime, Aerospace, Government, and Energy), Product (GEO and LEO), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growth of the maritime segment will be significant during the forecast period. The maritime segment is expected to benefit from the rising investments in satellite technologies for surveillance, regional security, and spy intelligence in emerging economies such as China, India, and Russia. For instance, in May 2019, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched a new EO satellite, RISAT-2B (Radar Imaging Satellite-2B). Its applications include agriculture and forestry surveillance and support disaster management. The innovative features and user interfaces drive the market growth. Satellite phones utilize satellites to communicate with landlines, cellular, or other satellite phones worldwide. They are mainly used for emergency communications in order to coordinate response and recovery efforts in remote areas. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period. Download a sample report now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite Phone Market 2023-2027

Satellite phone market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including AT and T Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd, Iridium Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., United Parcel Service Inc., and Globalstar Inc., among others

: 15+, Including AT and T Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd, Iridium Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., United Parcel Service Inc., and Globalstar Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Maritime, Aerospace, Government, and Energy), Product (GEO and LEO), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Satellite phone market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AT and T Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd, Iridium Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., United Parcel Service Inc., and Globalstar Inc.

Satellite phone market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Increasing adoption of low-cost, satellite-based Internet services is an emerging market trend shaping the market. Currently, the satellite-based Internet uses satellites in geostationary orbit, which are 22,000 miles or more above the Earth. But the long-distance results in high latency and makes satellite Internet a poor option for several applications like gaming, video conferencing, and live streaming. Furthermore, Nano and microsatellite-based infrastructure is, thus, a good alternative for providing low-cost satellite-based Internet services. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Stringent regulatory standards for satellite phone development hinder market growth. These mobile phones need to be manufactured in accordance with standards such as the European standard EN 62262/International Electrochemical Commission 62262 (IEC 62262), European standard EN 60529/International Electrochemical Commission 60529 (IEC 60529), and the US Department of Defense MIL-STD-810F. Furthermore, the MIL-STD-810F standard involves a series of test methods that aid in determining the ability of an instrument to operate under different environmental conditions, such as exposure to rain, sand, dust, vibration, or shock. Hence, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The satellite phone market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this satellite phone market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the satellite phone market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the satellite phone market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the satellite phone market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite phone market vendors

Satellite phone market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 137.43 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Inmarsat Global Ltd, Iridium Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., United Parcel Service Inc., and Globalstar Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

