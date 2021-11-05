Saudi Arabia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Savola, Landmark, SACO, Inter Ikea Systems, Jarir Marketing, United Electronics, Inditex, Industria de Diseno Textil

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 15.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 1234.2 million in 2021.

Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Saudi Arabia remains strong. The gift card industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1068.9 million in 2020 to reach US$ 2014.0 million by 2025.

The gift card market in Saudi Arabia has witnessed change in consumer behavior due to the pandemic. There has been shift from physical gift cards to e-gift cards as consumers prefer safe and convenient gifting options for family and friends especially during festive season. Though adoption of e-gift cards has been increasing prior to the pandemic, the penetration has further increased as consumers confine themselves to their homes due to fear of spread of coronavirus.

YouGotaGift which offers over 60 top eGift Card brands in Saudi Arabia across various verticals has witnessed sharp increase in 2020, reflecting increasing interest in e-gift cards. Also, consumers have been purchasing daily essentials online due to the pandemic.

To capture this trend, YouGotaGift launched a Care Card which can be used to purchase essentials such as medicine, grocery, food delivery and mobile recharge. The card is applicable for various brands such as Jarir, Saco, LuLu, Tamimi Markets, Carrefour, Centrepoint, Dawaa Pharmacies, Noon, Mrsool, Uber Eats, STC & Mobily Cards.

Shoppers in Saudi Arabia look to gift family and friends during festive season. To capture this market, gift card players have been unveiling festival specific cards for gifting individuals and families. Also, retailers offer discounts and attractive cash back programs during White Friday which is equivalent to Black Friday of the US which occurs in November.

To attract customers, Amazon Saudi Arabia unveiled Amazon gift cards in November 2020 for White Friday sale available for customers on Amazon or in store at over 5,500 retailers including Lulu, Tokyo Games, and Panda as well as other convenient stores.

Given the current situation, corporates have been focusing on motivating and incentivize their employees via digital gift cards. Also, multi-purpose cards help corporates to offer employees flexible gifting option.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Saudi Arabia. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Reasons to Buy

In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2016-2025) for gift cards and incentive cards in Saudi Arabia .

. Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Saudi Arabia : Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers. Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Scope

Key Retailers Covered Include:

Savola Group

Landmark Group

Saudi Co For Hardware (SACO)

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Jarir Marketing Co

United Electronics Co

Inditex, Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Total Spend on Gifts in Saudi Arabia

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Saudi Arabia

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Saudi Arabia

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Saudi Arabia

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Saudi Arabia

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Saudi Arabia

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Saudi Arabia

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Saudi Arabia

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Saudi Arabia

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Saudi Arabia

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

