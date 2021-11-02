Save the Storks Kicks Off "Life's About Choice" Campaign Celebrating National Adoption Awareness Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the national, pro-life nonprofit Save the Storks launched Life's About Choice, an awareness campaign celebrating the stories of birth mothers, adoptees, and parents who chose adoption, in conjunction with the first day of National Adoption Awareness Month. With more than 2 million couples currently waiting to adopt a child in the United States and 28 percent of children in foster care awaiting adoption, Save the Storks' goal for Life's About Choice is to shine a light on the beauty of choosing adoption.

"We are so excited to share some of the beautiful stories of what choosing adoption can look like," said Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks. "This campaign was inspired by one of our supporters who was adopted, and many of us here at Save the Storks have also contributed our own adoption stories to show how truly life-changing and remarkable choosing adoption can be—for birth mothers, adoptees, and adoptive parents."