Three Save the Storks Advocates to Speak at the 2025 National March for Life

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hours after the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, his administration deleted reproductiverights.gov, a government website providing information on abortion access. While this action is considered a victory by the life-affirming movement, there is still much work ahead to become a nation that fully values life. To continue this work, Save the Storks is kicking off its 2025 efforts with CEO Diane Ferraro and Social Media Coordinator Alyssa Sotelo attending the 52nd National March for Life taking place in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Jan. 24.

Speaking at the march, considered the world's largest annual human rights demonstration, are prominent political, cultural and life-affirming leaders including:

Bethany Hamilton , professional surfer, mother, life-affirming advocate and keynote speaker at Save the Storks' 2024 Inspired for Life event, representing the organization at life-affirming events and on social media.

, professional surfer, mother, life-affirming advocate and keynote speaker at Save the Storks' 2024 Inspired for Life event, representing the organization at life-affirming events and on social media. Beverly Jacobson , CEO of Mama Bear Care (formerly known as Verity's Village) and inaugural winner of Save the Storks' Innovators Summit where she was awarded a $10k grant to jump-start her nonprofit.

, CEO of Mama Bear Care (formerly known as Verity's Village) and inaugural winner of Save the Storks' Innovators Summit where she was awarded a grant to jump-start her nonprofit. Dr. Catherine Wheeler , a former abortionist turned life-affirming obstetrician and Save the Storks medical advisory board member.

"The March for Life is a direct example of Save the Storks' national reach and overarching impact on the life-affirming movement. We are honored to see our advocates take the same stage as a governor and congressman," said Ferraro.

The March's 2025 theme is 'Life: Why We March' and Save the Storks' why focuses on providing a safe haven for both mothers and babies through its mobile medical clinics. In 2025, the nonprofit plans to launch more Mobile Medical Clinics across America in partnership with Women's Health Clinics, Churches, Rescue Missions, and other community resources. Save the Storks' 105th Mobile Medical Clinic launches next month in Granite City, IL – the same area where Planned Parenthood's mega-clinic resides.

About Save the Storks Save the Storks is a national nonprofit faith-based organization, dedicated to empowering women with the resources and support they need to make informed decisions about their pregnancies. Through compassionate care, innovative programs, and community outreach, Save the Storks aims to transform the lives of women and families across the nation.

