Say It With Chocolate -- Tips and Tools to Express Your Love with Culinary Magic

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Show someone you care and say it with chocolate – and express your love with culinary magic.

From chocolate fudge, truffles, bark and toffee to chocolate-dipped fruit or caramels – the list of delicious chocolatey treats is endless. Because temperature is the key to perfect results, CDN offers the Chocolate Tempering Thermometer (TCH130) and the Digital Candy Thermometer (DTC450), with seven pre-programmed candy stages, plus all-purpose setting. CDN's online Candy Temperature Guide includes high altitude adjustments.

The CDN Digital Candy Thermometer (DTC450), with seven pre-programmed candy stages, plus an all-purpose setting.

Make the day special with these dark chocolate marshmallow brownies. The Ankarsrum stand mixer makes it easy, because of its unique design. It has a rotating bowl instead of something rotating in a bowl, creating a different way of kneading that simulates kneading by hand. The large 7.3-quart bowl is open at the top, making it easy to add ingredients for homemade brownies that are irresistible.

For decadent hot chocolate any way you want it, the Capresso froth TS whips up frothy hot cocoa using chocolate chips, chunks, syrup or powder, with your choice of milk or nondairy options. This easy-to-use appliance has three settings – cold froth, hot froth and hot chocolate – and can also froth milk for cappuccinos and lattes. Recipe inspiration at capressoblog.com.

Elevate your coffee experience with the JURA E8, which brews from whole coffee beans – always freshly ground, not capsuled. It stands out for its Professional Aroma Grinder for flawless results and Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.®) that fully develops coffee aromas. Try Espresso Naranja, a concoction of coffee, chocolate and orange – or Café con Coco, a decorative specialty beverage with milk, milk foam and coconut syrup layered over a base of chocolate sauce.

