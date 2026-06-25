Sazabi Raises $8 Million Seed Round to Build the AI-Native Observability Platform for Fast-Moving Engineering Teams

Investors include more than 60 angels from leading AI, developer tools, and infrastructure companies

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sazabi, the AI-native observability platform for fast-moving engineering teams, today announced an $8 million seed financing led by J2 Ventures, Village Global, and Y Combinator, with participation from Orange Collective and over 60 angel investors from leading AI companies, including Vercel, Cursor, LangChain, OpenAI, Anthropic, GitHub, Replit, Browserbase, and others. Sazabi will use the funding to expand its engineering team, accelerate product development, and deepen its integrations across modern cloud and developer platforms.

Sazabi is building observability for the AI era: a world where teams ship faster, production systems change continuously, and traditional dashboards, brittle instrumentation, noisy alerts, and manual incident response can no longer keep pace. Instead of asking engineers to configure complex telemetry stacks and dig through dashboards during incidents, Sazabi uses AI agents to understand a team's logs, infrastructure, and codebase before proactively detecting, investigating, and resolving production issues.

"AI has changed how software gets written. Now it is changing how software gets operated," said Sherwood Callaway, founder and CEO of Sazabi. "The first half of software engineering has been transformed by tools like Cursor, Claude Code, and Codex. But the second half — monitoring, debugging, incident response, and reliability — is still stuck in the pre-AI era. Sazabi is rebuilding observability from first principles for a world where agents are part of every engineering team."

The company's approach is built around a controversial but powerful idea: logs are all you need. Instead of splitting observability workflows across logs, metrics, and traces, Sazabi treats log data as the single source of truth for understanding production systems. Sazabi uses AI to reconstruct the views engineers need from log data on its own, reducing instrumentation complexity while preserving the power of a traditional observability platform.

Since its public launch, Sazabi has seen strong early pull from AI-native engineering teams. In closed alpha, the company onboarded 50 new teams in two weeks, ran 8,000 background investigations, detected 2,000 issues, and opened 200 pull requests against customer code repositories.

Sandstone, a fast-growing provider of legal software, adopted Sazabi to move from a "chaos phase" of rapid shipping into a culture of reliability.

"Sazabi caught issues we otherwise would have missed and fixed them before customers noticed," said Liam Germain, CTO at Sandstone. "It's like having an extra engineer on call who reads every logline. We onboarded in 15 minutes and started receiving useful alerts immediately."

Sazabi was founded by Sherwood Callaway, a two-time Y Combinator founder and software engineer with more than a decade of experience building infrastructure and observability systems at high-growth companies including Brex and Crunchbase. The Sazabi team includes early members of the Brex infrastructure engineering team as well as past founders in the observability space.

"Sherwood is the kind of founder I back without hesitation," said Hunter Walk, Founding Partner at Homebrew who previously backed AI code review platform Graphite. "A technical, second-time founder with clear product vision and deep subject-matter expertise. Sazabi reminds me of Graphite in the early days."

"Software systems are becoming increasingly probabilistic and dynamic," said Christine Keung, General Partner at J2 Ventures. "Existing observability tools were built for a far more deterministic world. If Datadog defined observability during the cloud-native era, Sazabi is defining it for the AI-native one."

About Sazabi

Sazabi is the AI-native observability platform for fast-moving engineering teams. Built around chat, autonomous agents, and a logs-first architecture, Sazabi helps teams detect, investigate, understand, and fix production issues faster. Founded in 2025 and based in San Francisco, Sazabi is backed by J2 Ventures, Village Global, Y Combinator, Orange Collective, and over 60 angels from top AI, developer tools, and infrastructure companies. The company is currently onboarding new customers. Engineering teams can learn more or book a demo at www.sazabi.com.

About J2 Ventures

J2 Ventures is a Boston-based venture capital firm investing in technologies that advance both commercial markets and U.S. national security. Led by veterans, scientists, and entrepreneurs, the firm partners with early-stage companies developing critical innovations across advanced computing, cybersecurity, communications, and healthcare. J2 portfolio companies have raised more than $1 billion in follow-on capital and secured hundreds of millions in non-dilutive government funding, underscoring the firm's mission to make innovation both scalable and enduring.

About Village Global

Village Global is a network-native VC firm with ~$500 million AUM, chaired by Reid Hoffman and backed by industry luminaries like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. For more information, please visit www.villageglobal.com.

Media Contact: Liang Zhao, [email protected]

SOURCE Sazabi