SBG Funding Named to the Inc. 5000 for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Funding, a leading provider of financing solutions for small businesses, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the fifth consecutive year the company has earned a place on the prestigious list, reaching its highest ranking yet at No. 778.

Since first appearing on the Inc. 5000 in 2022, SBG Funding has consistently climbed the rankings:

SBG Funding 2026 Yacht Party

2022: No. 3,410

No. 3,410 2023: No. 2,593

No. 2,593 2024: No. 1,158

No. 1,158 2025: No. 831

No. 831 2026: No. 778

Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for five consecutive years underscores SBG Funding's consistent growth and long-term commitment to serving America's small business community.

The continued rise reflects SBG Funding's ongoing growth and commitment to providing fast, flexible financing solutions that help small businesses achieve their goals.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year is an incredible honor," said Jeffrey Sachs, Founder and CEO of SBG Funding. "Our steady climb in the rankings reflects the hard work of our team and, most importantly, the trust our customers place in us every day. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional funding experience and helping small businesses access the capital they need to grow and succeed."

The Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies earning a place on the list represent some of the nation's most innovative and resilient businesses.

About SBG Funding

SBG Funding provides flexible financing solutions to small businesses nationwide through a streamlined application process, fast approvals, and personalized service. Since its founding in 2017, the company has helped more than 40,000 business owners access the capital they need to grow, manage cash flow, and invest in their futures. For more information visit: www.sbgfunding.com.

Sid May Chan

[email protected]

844-284-2725

SOURCE SBG Funding