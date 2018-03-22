SCAD FASH to Premiere "The Handmaid's Tale" Exhibition

ATLANTA, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) today announced a new exhibition at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, featuring costumes from "The Handmaid's Tale." The exhibition, which includes more than 40 garments from seasons one and two of the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning television series, produced by MGM Television, will be on view from April 30 – Aug. 12.

The Savannah College of Art and Design today announced a new exhibition at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, featuring costumes from "The Handmaid's Tale." The exhibition, which includes more than 40 garments from seasons one and two of the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning television series, produced by MGM Television, will be on view from April 30 – Aug. 12. Image courtesy of Hulu.

"The beauty of SCAD degree programs lives in the direct connection between classroom instruction and industry – you see it in everything SCAD does, including the celebrated exhibitions of our teaching museums," said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace. "Our university is top-ranked for the study of costume design, and we're pleased to welcome the year's most acclaimed costume designs to SCAD FASH. Prepare to step inside the world of fashion and the world of film with this sensational exhibition of 'The Handmaid's Tale' at SCAD FASH, America's only museum of fashion and film."

The SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film collaborated with award-winning designer Ane Crabtree to design the exhibition. Crabtree was nominated for a 2017 Emmy for her work on "The Handmaid's Tale" and has earned three nominations from the Costume Designers Guild for "Westworld," "Masters of Sex" and "Pan Am." In 2018, she earned the Costume Designers Guild award for 'excellence in contemporary television' for her work with "The Handmaid's Tale."

"Ane Crabtree is someone who can tell stories with clothes, and the impact the show's wardrobe has had in the political conversation around the world has been groundbreaking, but honestly not surprising," said "The Handmaid's Tale" creator Bruce Miller. "She's a genius, and fabulous human being, and we're thrilled that SCAD is honoring her work."

The museum's first exhibition focused on costume design celebrates a new facet of the many intersections of fashion and film, exemplifying the cross-disciplinary nature of creative professions. The exhibition follows SCAD's top ten ranking in "Best Schools for Costume Design" by "The Hollywood Reporter."

"It's difficult to imagine 'The Handmaid's Tale' without Ane Crabtree," said executive producer Warren Littlefield. "Ane puts her heart and soul into the magnificent costumes that she creates. Throughout America and now even throughout the world, women have chosen to wear the Handmaid's costumes to give voice to their protests for women's rights. It's very fitting and gratifying that SCAD has chosen to honor her work. Bravo Ane!"

To celebrate the opening, Hulu is partnering with SCADFILM to host a screening of "The Handmaid's Tale: Season 2, Episode 3" on Mon., April 30, at SCADshow in Atlanta, followed by a Q+A discussion with cast and producers of the award-winning series. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. SCADFILM is the leading program for professional engagement in film, entertainment and the digital arts - offering exclusive access to industry influencers through quarterly festivals, exclusive screenings, workshops and private masterclasses.

"The Handmaid's Tale" follows the story of a dystopian future that forces women into subservient roles after an uprising against the US government. The show is an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same title, which won the 1985 Governor General's Award and the first Arthur C. Clarke Award in 1987. The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley, among others.

Through the School of Entertainment Arts, the university offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in production design, among 14 disciplines focused on film, television and other entertainment-related industries. With minor in costume design and a permanent costume collection, SCAD gives students unparalleled experience and access to costume's role in filmmaking.

A special museum members and SCAD card holder reception to be held on April 30. To attend the VIP reception, and learn more about becoming a member of SCAD FASH, visit scadfash.org/memberships. The exhibition will open to the public on May 1 with the cost of museum admission. Admission to "The Handmaid's Tale" exhibition is free for all museum members, as well as SCAD students, faculty and staff with a valid SCAD Card.

For more information on the exhibition, visit scadfash.org. Tickets to the exclusive screening of "The Handmaid's Tale: Season 2, Episode 3" on Mon., April 30, at SCADshow can be reserved at scadfash.org/handmaids-tale.

About the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film

SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film celebrates fashion as a universal language, garments as important conduits of identity, and film as an immersive and memorable medium. Situated within the SCAD Atlanta campus SCAD FASH focuses on the future of fashion design, connecting conceptual to historical principles of dress — whether ceremonial, celebratory or informal — and welcomes visitors of all ages to engage with dynamic exhibitions, captivating films and educationally enriching events.

Fortified by the university's strong global presence and worldwide connections to renowned contemporary fashion designers, filmmakers and creative professionals all over the world, SCAD FASH is an integral part of the SCAD educational experience.

Like the award-winning SCAD Museum of Art, SCAD FASH serves as a teaching museum and creative resource for students of all ages and a wellspring of inspiration for visitors. Through programming that engages the university's broad array of academic disciplines, SCAD FASH offers diverse exhibitions, films, installations, performances and events to enliven and inspire the greater community year-round. Each program is designed to engage and appeal to visitors with varied backgrounds and interests, from textiles and jewelry to photography and film. Past exhibitions include the work of designers Oscar de la Renta, Daniel Lismore, Carolina Herrera and Guo Pei. Photographic exhibitions include the work of Jonathan Becker, Bill Cunningham and Omar Victor Diop. Exhibitions are accompanied by curated film series designed to complement programming; past films include "Ovation for Oscar," "The First Monday in May," "The Leopard" and "Funny Face," among others.

Within nearly 10,000 square feet of elegant and adaptable exhibition space, SCAD FASH brings a dynamic and distinct schedule of fashion-focused exhibitions and compelling films to the heart of Midtown Atlanta. Beyond its extensive gallery space, SCAD FASH includes a fashion resource room for the presentation of techniques and materials, a state-of-the-art media lounge for educational film and digital presentations, collections storage, and a new grand entrance and lobby. An additional 27,000 square feet of academic and studio space also surrounds the perimeter of the museum, providing students immediate access to the museum and its resources.

Throughout the year at each of its locations around the world, SCAD hosts a spectacular lineup of thought-provoking, sparkling, star-studded events that place art and design education front and center. SCAD FASH promotes valuable career-building connections and continues this rich tradition by affording students and professors across all disciplines the opportunity to celebrate works of wearable art and remarkable filmmaking, and to interact with the renowned and emerging visionary professionals who create them.

The university offers, free of charge at SCAD FASH, award-winning curriculum guides aligned to national education standards and other standards for 9-12 teachers and students.

SCAD: The University for Creative Careers

The Savannah College of Art and Design is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution conferring bachelor's and master's degrees at distinctive locations and online to prepare talented students for professional careers. SCAD offers degrees in more than 40 majors, as well as minors in more than 75 disciplines across its locations in Savannah and Atlanta, Georgia; in Hong Kong; in Lacoste, France; and online through SCAD eLearning. With more than 37,000 alumni worldwide, SCAD demonstrates an exceptional education and unparalleled career preparation. The diverse student body, consisting of nearly 14,000, comes from across the U.S. and more than 100 countries worldwide. Each student is nurtured and motivated by a faculty of nearly 700 professors with extraordinary academic credentials and valuable professional experience.

In 2017, the prestigious Red Dot Design Rankings placed SCAD as the top university in the United States and in the top two universities in the Americas and Europe. Career preparation is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni placement rate. In a study of Spring 2016 SCAD graduates, 98 percent were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. For more information, visit the official SCAD blog.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scad-fash-to-premiere-the-handmaids-tale-exhibition-300618141.html

SOURCE Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)

Related Links

http://www.scad.edu

