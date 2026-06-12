SCAD welcomes World Cup fans to Atlanta

Students and alumni collaborate with FIFA World Cup 26™ Atlanta Host Committee on historic global event initiatives

ATLANTA, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is proud to announce an extensive partnership with the FIFA World Cup 26™ Atlanta Host Committee (AWCHC), the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the City of Atlanta to develop and install an intuitive wayfinding campaign, launch immersive art activations, and manage social media strategy to support the upcoming historic FIFA World Cup 26™ matches.

"Work and Play" mural by Alejandro Giraldo (SCAD M.F.A. painting) at the Georgia World Conference Center.

More than 200 SCAD students and alumni from many of the university's top-ranked degree programs contributed to AWCHC initiatives through physical and interactive art, panoramic campaign implementation, and seamlessly integrated technology. Through these dynamic efforts, Atlanta will raise the bar as one of the most innovative of the 16 host cities for this year's World Cup.

The AWCHC approached SCAD in 2024 to engage the university's collaborative innovation studio SCADpro — which generates business solutions for the world's most influential brands — on several projects in preparation for the future matches. These projects include the wayfinding campaign The Last Mile, which navigates visitors around and toward the stadium using graphics, signage, and accessible digital counterparts. The Atlanta Stadium perimeter also hosts several interactive murals and art installations in key locations downtown. Following the successful creation and implementation of The Last Mile, SCADpro's next project tasks SCAD students to lead social media campaigns for the Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC) during the matches, managing strategic and creative outreach across multiple platforms including official accounts for @fwc26atlanta, @atlchamber, and @atlantawhereyoubelong.

"SCAD's involvement in Atlanta's Last Mile project has brought a level of creativity, innovation, and local collaboration that truly reflects the spirit of our city," said Dan Corso, president of Atlanta Sports Council and Atlanta World Cup Host Committee. "As we prepare to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup 26™, partnerships like this are incredibly important because they allow us to highlight our region through the eyes of the next generation of creative talent. Working alongside SCAD has helped us enhance the fan experience while creating a project that is uniquely Atlanta and reflective of the people and communities that make our region so special."

SCAD executive dean of academic services and accomplished muralist Honor Bowman joined chair of fine arts Matt Robertson in executing the mural Work and Play by Alejandro Giraldo (SCAD M.F.A. painting) at the Georgia World Conference Center (GWCC). "Our SCAD students, alumni, and faculty have risen to this important moment for our city, providing a beautiful, research-driven, strategic, and effective wayfinding campaign for city visitors, as well as striking art installations that will delight and reflect Atlanta's energy, vibrant diversity, and status as a global cultural center for years to come," said Bowman. "SCAD is honored to contribute our artistry and tech-driven approach to problem-solving to one of the most significant opportunities to host the world in Atlanta's storied history." The motion media mural designed by Giraldo immerses viewers in a 3D experience using augmented reality (AR) and captivating proportions.

Additional SCAD student activations near the stadium include custom planters outside The CTR (formerly CNN Center) and a student-designed vinyl wrap at the Peachtree MARTA station by Liezel Baleva (SCAD B.F.A. motion media design) and Gracie Shoemaker (SCAD B.F.A. motion media design). The ultimate selfie moment awaits in front of the Soccer City by SCAD wall, an installation of 116 soccer balls inscribing "ATL," set against a mural by Kay Wolfersperger (SCAD B.F.A., graphic design, 2009) that interprets Atlanta's energy, pride, and love of the game — also on site at the GWCC.

As the leader in arts, culture, and innovation within Atlanta's higher education ecosystem, SCAD has activated myriad public art experiences in the city through SCAD Art Sales, the university's in-house art consultancy. Commissioned by developer CP Group for The CTR in downtown Atlanta, Michael Porten (SCAD M.F.A., painting, 2012; SCAD B.F.A., illustration, 2004) presents ATL, a bold new site-specific public work that operates simultaneously as sculpture, landmark, and dynamic media platform. Instantly recognizable through its iconic abbreviation, the large-scale installation transforms familiar text into an immersive spatial experience, positioning itself at the intersection of public art, architecture, and civic identity while welcoming guests to The CTR.

SCAD Art Sales served as a partner with the City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs' "Bridges, Tunnels, and Walls" public art and urban activation initiative. The university commissioned Taylor White (SCAD B.F.A., illustration, 2007) to create a mural along the wall of a downtown Northside Drive corridor. Drawing on the artist's signature fusion of hyperrealism and abstraction, the mural titled Now That The Sun Came Out, I Miss The Rain features saturated colors, Georgia-inspired foliage, surreal elements, and vibrant patterns, which combine to create a visually striking composition that offers a memorable expression of Atlanta's creative spirit.

SCAD Art Sales also partnered with OpenGov and Kevin Bongang (SCAD M.F.A., illustration, 2013; SCAD B.F.A., illustration, 2009) on GREETINGS, a vibrant large-scale mural at 308 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard across from Atlanta Stadium. Anchored by a flowing ribbon of color that expands across the wall, the mural represents the collective energy of partnerships and institutions working together, resulting in a dynamic composition that celebrates unity, progress, and the power of shared purpose.

In a neighborhood gateway mural at the Georgia Power substation off Metropolitan Parkway, Jaylyn Lassiter (SCAD M.F.A., painting, 2022) will create a new work commissioned by Georgia Power and Design Essentials. Together in Hair is a visual celebration of community, identity, and cultural connection expressed through Afro-textured hair. Inspired by the shared experiences found in salons, barbershops, and homes, the mural highlights hair as both a personal expression and a cultural tradition rooted in history and storytelling.

Creative design manager for Atlanta United FC Jose Hadathy (SCAD B.F.A., painting, 2013) was selected to create the official Atlanta Host City poster . A vibrant love letter to the city, Hadathy's composition comes alive with MARTA trains, lush greenery, historic landmarks that include Martin Luther King, Jr.'s home, The Wren's Nest, the Hammond House Museum, and, of course, the state's iconic peach motif.

For soccer fans and local residents interested in these visual experiences, SCAD has launched a new interactive map that highlights these dynamic AWCHC initiatives, student and alumni art installations, and unique tourist attractions located on the SCAD Atlanta campus, including the 4D experience SCADstory, SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, and dynamic performances at SCADshow.

With more than 500,000 visitors expected, Atlanta will host eight matches of the FIFA World Cup 26™ at Atlanta Stadium, including a semifinal Wednesday, July 15. Atlanta will become one of only two U.S. cities, alongside Los Angeles, to have hosted both the Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup™.

About the FIFA World Cup 26™ Atlanta Host Committee

The FIFA World Cup 26™ Atlanta Host Committee is the local organizing committee for the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup™ and acts as the liaison between FIFA, the City of Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the local community. The FIFA World Cup 26™ Atlanta Host Committee was formed in 2022 under the Championship Hosting Division of the Atlanta Sports Council and features members from the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB), AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), City of Atlanta, and the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA). The Host Committee is responsible for helping to plan, organize, and support activities and events that will enhance the FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience for the city, state, and region. Visit AtlantaFWC26.com .

About the Metro Atlanta Chamber

The Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC) is a 167-year-old organization representing businesses, institutions, and nonprofits across the 29-county region that makes up the nation's sixth-largest market. Member companies invest in the chamber's work to attract and retain business, ensure a profitable climate through public policy efforts, and market the region as a great place to live, work, and play.

About SCADpro

The Savannah College of Art and Design's collaborative innovation studio SCADpro generates business solutions for the world's most influential brands. SCADpro is recognized as the preeminent university partner in higher education and among design agencies worldwide. Unlike other agencies and university programs, SCADpro invites clients to engage in every step of the ideation and creative process and to work directly with student designers, professors, and alumni focused on clients' desired outcomes. Visit scad.edu/scadpro .

SCAD: The University for Creative Careers

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow. SCAD enrolls approximately 18,500 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 100 countries. SCAD has earned top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. A 2025 study found that 99% of recent SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 12 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. Visit scad.edu.

SOURCE Savannah College of Art and Design