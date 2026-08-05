Scale Computing, Inc. Enables Organizations to Bypass Hardware Supply Chain Delays and Lower CapEx with SC//HyperCore™ Virtualization Suite

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced the launch of its SC//HyperCore Imaging Service. Designed to directly address industry-wide hardware supply chain constraints, extended lead times, and shifting procurement budgets, this fast-track service allows organizations to accelerate critical virtualization initiatives using their existing hardware assets.

Hardware supply chain constraints continue to impact IT departments across every sector. Many organizations already have hardware that meets the minimum technical requirements for SC//HyperCore software and need a practical, supported solution that allows them to leverage existing hardware while maintaining compliance and keeping projects on schedule. The SC//HyperCore Imaging Service provides a fully supported, structured path to repurpose existing, qualified hardware, bypassing lengthy procurement cycles and eliminating the necessity of an expensive forced hardware refresh.

"Traditional virtualization platforms often lock organizations into rigid refresh cycles and proprietary hardware, creating frustrating delays and inflated costs," said Craig Theriac, Vice President of Product Management, Scale Computing. "SC//HyperCore virtualization suite is built differently. By enabling full virtualization on qualified, existing hardware, our new SC//HyperCore Imaging Service gives IT leaders a fast-track option to bypass supply chain bottlenecks and keep modernization projects moving forward without waiting for hardware shipments."

For those customers interested in working through their channel partners, Scale Computing also offers the Authorized Imaging Partner (AIP) Program, empowering OEMs, distributors, VARs, and MSPs to accelerate time to market with pre-imaged, SC//HyperCore-ready infrastructure. Through AIP, partners maintain control over hardware sourcing and logistics, while delivering a turnkey fully functional Scale Computing appliance that's easy to deploy, manage, and support.

SC//HyperCore Imaging Service delivers immediate operational and financial advantages, including:

Instant Deployment on Existing Assets: Eliminate deployment delays and avoid costly forced hardware refreshes by deploying on qualified, existing hardware.

Eliminate deployment delays and avoid costly forced hardware refreshes by deploying on qualified, existing hardware. Significantly Reduced Capital Expenditure (CapEx): Lower initial capital investment to maximize the lifecycle of existing infrastructure, freeing up budget and resources for strategic, business-driving initiatives.

Lower initial capital investment to maximize the lifecycle of existing infrastructure, freeing up budget and resources for strategic, business-driving initiatives. Fast and Flexible Time-to-Value: A unified architecture removes the complexity and overhead of separate hypervisor licensing and traditional storage management tools, enabling an immediate transition to effortless management and a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Available now, the SC//HyperCore Imaging Service provides a supported, fixed-cost path to deployment readiness. For more information, visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/sc-hypercore-imaging-service. For interested partners, become an Authorized Imaging Partner or contact your channel representative today.

About Scale Computing Inc.

Scale Computing Inc. is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

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SOURCE Scale Computing