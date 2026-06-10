Scale Computing™ Named a Leader, Earns 41 Badges in G2's Summer 2026 Reports

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing™, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced the company has earned 41 badges in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports, including Leader in the G2 Grid® Report marketplace evaluation. The Scale Computing team achieved a total of 17 badges in the Server Virtualization category and an additional 24 badges in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) category, with accolades for Best Support, Best Usability, Best Results, Easiest to Use, and more. G2 is the largest and most trusted data source on B2B software, with over 80 million users worldwide.

"Recognition in the G2 reports is based on the positive reviews of real customers who have used Scale Computing solutions," said Craig Theriac, vice president of product management, Scale Computing. "Scale Computing delivers scalable IT infrastructure from the data center to the edge. Our AI-ready edge computing and network solutions streamline IT infrastructure management, ensuring maximum application uptime and significantly lowering customer costs. We're proudly enabling organizations everywhere to simply and securely deploy and manage AI workloads at the edge, where real-time decision-making, low-latency processing, and operational simplicity are critical. The badges we've earned in both HCI and Server Virtualization reflect the trust and satisfaction we've built with our customers across all our offerings, and we are grateful for the positive feedback we continue to receive."

"As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 is proud to surface the products that rise to the top based on customer feedback and market presence," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Congratulations to Scale Computing for achieving a position in this season's reports—a recognition earned through customer love."

Scale Computing offers a comprehensive product suite of AI-ready edge computing and network solutions. SC//AcuVigil™ managed network services pair 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, giving multi-site operators a unified way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network. SC//Reliant™ Edge Computing as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security at scale, without added complexity or overburdened IT teams. SC//Connect™ secure SD-WAN solutions deliver cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE solutions that simplify WAN management and boost performance, security, and reliability across the enterprise. SC//HyperCore™ virtualization suite integrates software, servers, and storage into a fully unified virtualization suite, saving organizations time and resources. It offers scale-out capacity, advanced data protection, a VM-centric architecture for traditional workloads and VMware® platform migrations, support for mixed hardware generations, fleet-wide observability through SC//Fleet Manager™ edge orchestration software, and Kubernetes support.

"I use the SC//Platform™ environment for all of our virtualization needs because of its outstanding platform performance. Our migration was easy, and the support has been excellent. I appreciate having a platform that is easily scalable with a clear upgrade path, which was important to our organization. Moving from our previous platform was simple and straightforward with no complications. The support was available every step and continues to be a valued resource when we have questions. Additionally, the initial setup was very simple; after just a few short conversations, we had a plan in place with the Project Manager and their team. So far we have been totally happy with our purchase and decision."

- Brian B., Director of Technical Services, Mid-Market, and 5-Star G2 Platform Reviewer

Read what other validated users have to say on the G2 Scale Computing review portal. The entire list of badges awarded to the company in the Summer 2026 Reports is available on the Scale Computing website.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing solutions to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

© 2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing, SC//AcuVigil, SC//Connect, SC//Fleet Manager, SC//HyperCore, SC//Platform and SC//Reliant are all trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. VMware is a registered trademark of Broadcom.

SOURCE Scale Computing