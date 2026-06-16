Scale Computing™ Recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for Full-Stack Edge Deployments

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced the company has again been recognized in the GigaOm Radar for Full-Stack Edge Deployments, as both a Leader and an Outperformer. The latest report evaluates vendors based on the capabilities that differentiate solutions and the business criteria that shape real-world value, including scalability, manageability, and performance in distributed deployments.

Full-stack edge deployments are cloud-managed and cloud-connected hyperconverged solutions that provide the tools needed to run applications at a customer's preferred location for local data collection and processing. Scale Computing has been recognized as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for Full-Stack Edge Deployments for three consecutive years and as an Outperformer for two years. The recognition reflects the strength of the expanded Scale Computing portfolio, which combines secure edge infrastructure with edge networking and services capabilities to help organizations run, protect, and manage distributed environments with less operational friction.

"Scale Computing offers a full-stack edge solution that delivers virtualization, servers, storage, backup, disaster recovery, and fleet management in a single, easy-to-manage platform that scales seamlessly and puts computing power at the edge of the network, where organizations need it most," said Craig Theriac, vice president of product management at Scale Computing. "Our solutions are easy to use, easy to manage, and easy to deploy—from branch offices to factory floors to distributed retail locations. This recognition in GigaOm's latest report underscores the work we've done to grow the Scale Computing portfolio and our continued focus on helping customers manage distributed environments with greater simplicity, resilience, and control. We're making full-stack edge deployments easier to implement and operate across hundreds or thousands of locations, and we're proud to once again be named a Leader and Outperformer in the market."

The GigaOm report highlights several areas where Scale Computing software stands out, including the operational scale supported by SC//Reliant™ Edge Computing as a Service — the hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security at scale, without added complexity or overburdened IT teams. In addition to SC//Reliant, Scale Computing offers a comprehensive product suite of AI-ready edge computing and network solutions. SC//AcuVigil™ Managed Network Solutions pair 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, giving multi-site operators a unified way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network. SC//Connect™ secure SD-WAN solutions deliver cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE solutions that simplify WAN management and boost performance, security, and reliability across the enterprise. SC//HyperCore™ virtualization suite, also highlighted in the GigaOm report, integrates software, servers, and storage into a fully unified virtualization suite, saving organizations time and resources. It offers scale-out capacity, advanced data protection, a VM-centric architecture for traditional workloads and VMware® platform migrations, support for mixed hardware generations, fleet-wide observability through SC//Fleet Manager™ edge orchestration software, and Kubernetes support.

To learn more about Scale Computing and view a complimentary copy of the GigOm Radar Report for Full-Stack Edge Deployments, please visit the Scale Computing GigaOm Radar landing page.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

© 2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing, SC//AcuVigil, SC//Connect, SC//Fleet Manager, SC//HyperCore, SC//Platform and SC//Reliant are all trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Scale Computing