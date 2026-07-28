ScaleFlux Unveils PCIe Gen6 SSD and CXL Memory Controllers

New FC6116 SSD Controller and MC600 CXL Memory Controller deliver breakthrough performance, efficiency, security, and scalability for AI and cloud infrastructure

MILPITAS, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleFlux will introduce two next-generation PCIe® Gen6 silicon solutions at Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) 2026: the FC6116 PCIe Gen6 NVMe SSD Controller and the MC600 PCIe Gen6 CXL® 3.2 Type 3 Memory Controller. Together, these products expand ScaleFlux's portfolio of high-performance storage and memory controller technologies, enabling AI, hyperscale cloud, and enterprise infrastructure with higher bandwidth, lower power consumption, and greater scalability. Beyond silicon, ScaleFlux differentiates itself by delivering a complete turnkey solution, including production-ready firmware, validated reference designs, and contract manufacturing partner support, enabling customers to accelerate development, simplify qualification, and bring products to market faster.

"AI infrastructure is driving unprecedented demand for higher bandwidth, greater memory capacity, and lower power consumption," said Hao Zhong, CEO and Co-founder of ScaleFlux. "With the introduction of FC6116 and MC600, ScaleFlux is extending its silicon platform into the PCIe Gen6 era, giving customers the building blocks to design faster, more efficient, and more flexible storage and memory systems."

FC6116 PCIe Gen6 SSD Controller

The FC6116 is ScaleFlux's flagship PCIe Gen6 NVMe SSD controller, purpose-built for AI, hyperscale, enterprise, and cloud storage deployments.

Supporting both PCIe Gen6 x4 and dual-port 2x2 configurations, FC6116 delivers:

Up to 28 GB/s sequential read throughput , saturating the Gen6 x4 interface

, saturating the Gen6 x4 interface Up to 25 GB/s sequential write throughput

Up to 7 million 4 KB random read IOPS

More than 1 million sustained 4 KB random write IOPS

Less than 9 W active controller power

The controller supports TLC, QLC, and SLC NAND with capacities up to 256 TB and enables all major EDSFF form factors, including E1.S/L, E3.S/L and U.2/3. A turnkey Arm®-based firmware platform accelerates product development while enabling rapid customer customization.

Designed for large-scale AI storage deployments, FC6116 combines full PCIe Gen6 bandwidth with exceptional power efficiency, enabling higher bandwidth per watt, greater storage density, and lower total cost of ownership.

Security features include:

PCIe ® Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE)

Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) OCP Caliptra 2.0 compliance

CNSA 2.0 post-quantum cryptography

S.A.F.E. security framework support

Firmware attestation

TCG Opal 2.0

Enterprise-class reliability features include:

Full power-loss protection

End-to-end data path protection

Advanced LDPC error correction

Compliance with the OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification

FC6116 will begin sampling with key customers in Q4 2026.

MC600 PCIe Gen6 CXL Memory Controller

ScaleFlux also introduces the MC600 PCIe Gen6 CXL® 3.2 Type 3 Memory Controller, delivering industry-leading power efficiency for next-generation memory expansion and pooling.

Built on a PCIe Gen6 physical layer and compliant with the CXL 3.2 specification, MC600 enables high-capacity memory expansion while consuming less than 9W typical power in a PCIe Gen6 x8 configuration. This level of efficiency allows hyperscalers and cloud providers to expand memory capacity without increasing power or cooling requirements.

MC600 integrates:

Quad-channel DDR5 (40-bit) controller with 2DPC support

Dual-channel DDR4 (72-bit) controller with 2DPC support

RDIMM and UDIMM compatibility

Support for up to 2 TB of DDR5 memory

A key differentiator is native support for both DDR4 and DDR5 on a single controller, allowing customers to leverage existing DDR4 infrastructure while transitioning to next-generation CXL memory architecture. This capability helps reduce capital expenditure and extends the lifecycle of deployed memory assets.

MC600 also incorporates comprehensive security architecture, including:

PCIe ® Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE)

Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) OCP Caliptra 2.0 compliance

S.A.F.E. security framework support

Firmware attestation

Supporting PCIe add-in cards (AICs), EDSFF E3.S (1T and 2T), and custom form factors, MC600 provides deployment flexibility across servers, AI systems, storage platforms, and edge computing environments.

MC600 will begin sampling with key customers in Q4 2026.

Find us at FMS booth #519.

About ScaleFlux

ScaleFlux is a semiconductor silicon solutions company delivering advanced storage and memory solutions designed to transform data infrastructure in a highly scalable and sustainable manner. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Milpitas, California, ScaleFlux develops innovative storage and memory controller technologies with breakthrough performance, efficiency, security & scalability that power AI, cloud computing, data center, enterprise, and edge applications.

For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com.

SOURCE ScaleFlux, Inc.