Scalefusion Strengthens ANZ Channel Presence with Unfold Partnership

PUNE, India, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion, its unified management platform for endpoint management, zero trust access, endpoint compliance, and security, has partnered with Unfold, a modern distributor purpose-built for SaaS and cloud vendors.

Unfold will be an authorised distributor for Scalefusion for Australia and New Zealand, key growth markets for Scalefusion, with more than 350 customers adopting the platform across industries including retail, healthcare, education, logistics, and field services.

The partnership strengthens Scalefusion's presence across the region via trusted channel partners, regional expertise, and dedicated support. It also marks the company's first dedicated channel expansion initiative in ANZ, building on more than a decade of customer growth across the market.

Scalefusion enables organisations to manage and secure endpoints across Android, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS from a single platform. The solution also supports purpose-built and rugged devices from leading OEMs, including Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, Samsung Knox, and Lenovo.

"Australian customers have backed Scalefusion for over a decade. They chose us because we deliver capable device security and management at a commercial profile they can actually run. The proposition has been winning here on its own merits. Appointing Unfold and going to market for our first dedicated local channel team is about giving partners a structured way to take that proposition to a much broader market." commented Ritesh Naik, Regional Head - Asia Pacific, Scalefusion

"Scalefusion has the proposition partners are looking for right now: economical for the customer, capable across every device, and profitable to sell. Our job is to remove the friction — instant quoting, deal protection, and the enablement to get partners to first revenue fast." — James Cunial, Co-Founder, Unfold

Beyond device management, Scalefusion brings together endpoint security, identity and access management, and compliance capabilities to help IT teams simplify operations and strengthen their security posture from a single console.

The platform is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and SOC 2 Type II compliant, and has been recognised in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools in the Midmarket Context.

The announcement marks the next phase of Scalefusion's growth in Australia and New Zealand. Alongside its partnership with Unfold, the company is actively recruiting for its first dedicated local channel sales and presales roles to support partners and customers across the region.

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion provides a comprehensive suite of products engineered to simplify endpoint, user, and access management for IT teams. The powerful product lineup includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for secure zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for advanced endpoint security. With over 12,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our products, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

About Unfold

Unfold is a modern, AI-enabled distributor designed to help technology partners build momentum faster. Through intelligently guided engagement, embedded enablement, and simplified commercial execution, Unfold makes it easier for partners to navigate complex cloud and AI platforms and turn opportunity into repeatable growth.

Learn more: unfold.technology

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SOURCE ProMobi Technologies Private Limited