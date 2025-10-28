Scania launches new brand campaign: "It's just special"

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two men wait in the desert for something they can't quite explain. The story unfolds to a cover of Avicii's *Hey Brother*, vocals by Bryan Adams. Scania's new global brand campaign is built on an equally powerful feeling – one of pride, connection, and belonging.

The campaign addresses a feeling that's hard to describe, but unmistakable to those who've experienced it. It can come from the quiet confidence of a driver at the end of a long haul, or from a simple nod between strangers who know what it means to be part of the Scania community. Launching this week, the campaign invites people into the world of Scania, not by listing product features, but by sharing something far more personal.

At the centre is a cinematic film about two brothers who refuse to settle for anything less than a Scania. Set to a specially made version of Avicii's Hey Brother, vocals by Bryan Adams, the film blends story, soundtrack, and stillness to express what thousands of drivers around the world already know: that driving a Scania is more than a profession. It's a part of who you are.

"There's a feeling that's hard to describe, but unmistakable to those who've experienced it," says Patrik Thärnå, Head of Marketing Communications, "It's in the way drivers talk, in the pride they take in every journey. With this campaign, we wanted to capture that feeling and reflect it to the people who already carry it with them."

The campaign will roll out globally across digital platforms, including YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn, as well as connected TV and influencer channels and through stories and testimonials from the Scania community. Additional behind-the-scenes and customer-driven content will extend the story and deepen its emotional resonance.

Experience the campaign film on YouTube → Scania Group's YouTube Channel

Discover more about the campaign → www.scania.com/its-just-special

