Scania strengthens its Executive Board

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania announces three appointments to its Executive Board as the company adapts its organisation to accelerate performance, respond to shifting market conditions and sharpen long-term competitiveness.

The industry in which Scania operates is changing rapidly, driven by new technology, regionalisation and shifting market dynamics. To stay competitive, the company is reviewing its organisational structure and operational model to strengthen value creation, increase speed and simplify processes.

Unified commercial structure under Scania Commercial

As earlier announced, Scania will unify Sales and Marketing with Commercial Operations into a single commercial organisation called Scania Commercial. From 1 January 2026, the new function will bring together global market strategies, sales execution and commercial development to further strengthen focus on customer value and ensure more efficient ways of working.

The unit will be led by Stefano Fedel, appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Scania Commercial. Stefano, born in 1970, holds a degree in Engineering of Materials and joined Scania in 2001. He has held several senior roles across markets and functions and currently holds the position of Executive Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing.

"Stefano brings valuable experience of our customers in markets around the world, in addition to a strong commercial mindset and solid international leadership. His ability to turn strategy into real business results – both short and long term – makes him well suited to lead a unified Scania Commercial and strengthen our commercial position globally," says Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania.

Strengthened focus on China

China remains one of the world's largest and most dynamic transport markets and is a central part of Scania's long-term growth ambitions.

Camilla Dewoon is appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Scania Group China from 1 January 2026. Camilla, born in 1973, holds a Master of Science in Economics and joined Scania in 1998. She has held several leadership roles, including Head of Communications and Sustainability, and has extensive experience in brand development, stakeholder engagement and international growth. She currently holds the position of Head of China Governance at Scania.

"Camilla has a proven track record of building strong brands, driving commercial development and navigating complex international markets, and her global experience makes her well prepared for this strategically critical role. She will be instrumental in translating our global priorities into successful local execution and accelerating Scania's growth in Asia," says Levin.

Strategy and Communications unite for impact

Scania is also merging Strategy and Corporate Management with Communications and Sustainability to form the new function Strategy and Communications. It will be led by Anna Carmo e Silva, appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Strategy and Communications from 1 December. Anna, born in 1977, holds a Master of Science in Engineering. She joined Scania as a trainee and has held several strategic and operational positions, most recently as Head of Strategy and Corporate Management.

"Anna has an outstanding ability to connect strategy with real-world execution, and throughout her more than 20 years at Scania she has consistently demonstrated strong leadership. Bringing strategy and communications together will be an enabler for increased efficiency and alignment across the company. Anna will help us move with clarity, speak with one voice and strengthen Scania's direction through a period of fast change," says Levin.

The Executive Board appointments involve a reallocation of responsibilities and the size of Scania's Executive Board remains unchanged. Anna Carmo e Silva joins the Executive Board, and the role previously held by the Head of Scania Commercial Operations will not be replaced.

