Scarefest Scream Park Celebrates 20 Years of Fears: Metro Detroit's Premier Halloween Festival Enters Landmark Season

Two Decades of Family-Owned Fall Fun & Fear Headline the 2026 Season in Lenox Township

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarefest Scream Park celebrates its 20th anniversary season as a cornerstone of Michigan's autumn landscape. Founded in 2006, this family-owned 50-acre "Halloween Park" remains deeply embedded in Macomb County by employing hundreds of local residents and supporting local charity organizations.

2025 Scarefest Scream Park Staff Photo

This milestone season features their signature blend of fear and fun. Beyond the attractions, guests enjoy nightly stage entertainment, Halloween movies, roaming ghouls, photo ops, bonfires, and a heated bar tent all while their phone waits in line for them with their virtual queue system.

The Four Pillars of Fear Each attraction is unique, ranging from family-friendly to intense thrills:

Castle of the Dead: An 8,000-square-foot haunted house where guests face terrors lurking just beyond the doors.

Hayride of Doom: A family-friendly, narrated ride following a researcher and his AI assistant as they navigate the aftermath of a viral outbreak.

Forest of Darkness: A haunted walk along the Salt River, through the woods alongside specters of death.

Terror Zone Maze: A thrilling dark maze packed with twists, strobes, 3D effects, and terror at every dead end.

Exclusive September Special Events Before the official October season, Scarefest is hosting two unique special event weekends catered toward adults 21+:

Ghouls Night Out | Sept. 18 & 19 (7 PM – 12 AM):

A unique twist on "girls night out" featuring an evening of spooky fun and creative activities. Highlights include a "Sip & Shop" local artisan vendor show with wine tastings, mixology demonstrations, crafts, and Zumba.

BBQ, Bourbon & Boos | Sept. 25 & 26 (7 PM – 12 AM):

An event where the crisp night air meets the warmth of aged oak and hickory smoke. This weekend features a live band, local bourbon and whiskey tastings, and amazing barbecue food selections.

Located at 34111 28 Mile Rd, Lenox Township, MI, Scarefest Scream Park is the premier Halloween destination celebrating 20 years of operations. Featuring four main haunted attractions and a massive midway, the park is a multi-year winner of "Best Haunted Attraction" in Metro Detroit from Vote4TheBest.

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SOURCE Scarefest Scream Park