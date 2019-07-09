Schick® Hydro Silk® Launches "Feelin' Myself Island" a Humorous Riff on Summer Reality Dating Shows to Celebrate Inner Confidence

SHELTON, Conn., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer reality dating shows in full swing where contestants are competing for the love of others, Schick® Hydro Silk® is launching "Feelin' Myself Island," a new campaign that parodies the typical tropes to acknowledge many women no longer need someone to "complete them," and to empower women to keep feelin' themselves.

Feelin' Myself Island: Coming this Summer "Feelin' Myself Island", debuting on July 9, is a campaign that spoofs reality dating shows to celebrate the confidence women already have in themselves, while empowering them to fall even more in love with themselves! And to encourage women to keep feelin' themselves, Schick® Hydro Silk® is offering one lucky woman the opportunity to win a solo trip to Feelin' Myself Island, so she can enjoy the company of herself and herself alone.

The campaign debuts with a parody trailer featuring actress, Jackie Cruz, who instead of competing for the affection and validation of an eligible bachelor, professes her inner confidence through fun-lighthearted takes showing her flirting with herself as the sole "contestant" on "Feelin' Myself Island."

And Schick® Hydro Silk®, a brand that gives you a shave so comfortably close you'll want to get even closer to yourself, is giving fans a chance to do just that on their own private island. Beginning today, consumers can head to FeelinMyselfIsland.com to apply for the chance to enjoy the company of you and you alone.

"It's so important to love yourself – give yourself a rose, take yourself out to dinner, make sure your mind is right because when you do, when you're confident, people gravitate towards you," said Cruz. "People want to know, 'Damn, what is she doing? What's her beauty regime? Why is she so happy?' And because I'm confident and feelin' myself, I've been able to pursue acting, music and who knows what's next! To successfully go after different endeavors, you need to fall in love with yourself first and what better place to do that than on your own private island?"

"By playing off the guilty pleasure of watching reality dating shows, we're able to uniquely celebrate the growing inner confidence of today's woman said Nancy Lu, Brand Manager, for Schick® Hydro Silk® at Edgewell Personal Care. And as a brand that stands for a comfortably close shave, ideal for any hair removal needs anywhere, island or no island, through the 'Feelin' Myself Island' campaign we want to revel in the things women do for themselves and encourage them to get even closer with themselves."

Schick® Hydro Silk® is accepting contest submissions for Feelin' Myself Island starting July 9. The winner will be announced live on Instagram on July 29. Be sure to follow along with @SchickHydroSilk and @JackieCruz for more details. And to join the conversation follow #FeelinMyselfIsland.

For more information on the full suite of Schick® Hydro Silk® products, including the Schick® Hydro Silk® 5, Schick® Hydro Silk® 5 Sensitive Care, Schick® Hydro Silk® 3, and the Schick® Hydro Silk® TrimStyle® and Schick® Hydro Silk® Disposable visit Schick.com/HydroSilk.

About Schick® Hydro Silk®

Schick® Hydro Silk® 5 is clinically proven to moisturize your skin for up to 2 hours after shaving. The razors feature Hydra-Boost™, a serum formulated with Shea Butter, and five curve-sensing blades with unique skin guards which help navigate the natural shape of your body to reduce irritation while providing ultimate closeness. The results are smooth, beautiful, hydrated skin. Schick® Hydro Silk® 5, Schick® Hydro Silk® 5 Sensitive and the Schick® Hydro Silk® TrimStyle® razors are available on Schick.com and in mass, drug and grocery stores nationwide.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Playtex® infant feeding; Diaper Genie®; Bulldog® and Jack Black® male skin care and grooming products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

