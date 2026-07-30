School First Launches National "Best School Fit" Movement to Challenge Admissions Culture

Calling on parents, schools and educational leaders to put children—not rankings—at the center of admissions decisions.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- School First, a national fast-growing educational consulting firm helping families navigate K-12 and college admissions, today announced the launch of "The Best School Fit" movement, a public manifesto and brand platform built on a simple but disruptive idea: the right school is not the highest-ranked school. It is the school that fits.

"For too long, this industry has sold families a single story: that getting in matters more than belonging once you're there," said Linda Talton, Founder and Co-President of School First. "Rankings can tell you what a school is known for. They can't tell you whether your child will be seen, supported, and set up to thrive there. That's the gap we close at School First."

The Problem: A Process Built on Prestige, Not People

School First's work with hundreds of families surfaced a familiar tension: across income levels, the admissions process is exhausting, anxiety-inducing, and disconnected from a child's wellbeing. Families chasing rankings over fit report higher stress, weaker connection to school communities, and mismatches that lead to disengagement and churn.

The Solve: Find the Best Fit, Not the Best Ranked

The call to action reframes the search process around one question: Will my child be celebrated here—not just admitted? It commits School First and the families it serves to a standard where students feel:

Invited into a school community, not merely accepted by one

Included in the full lifecycle of the school, not positioned to simply survive it

Celebrated for who they are, not optimized for who a ranking says they should be

Centered throughout their educational journey, not just at the moment of admission

Why It Matters Now

The launch comes as families—particularly highly engaged, high-income parents in markets like New York, the Bay Area, Washington DC, and Boston—spend record time and money ($5,000 to $50,000 with a consultant) navigating a fragmented, rankings-dominated landscape. A fit-first approach points to real gains: lower admissions stress, stronger student mental health, reduced churn, deeper school and peer connection, and a greater sense of belonging.

A Movement, Not a Campaign

"This isn't a tagline," said Wendy Wilkinson, Co-President of School First. "It's a commitment to how we work with every family, and a challenge to an industry that's long overdue for one." Starting with a public manifesto video, School First will roll the movement out across its storytelling channels, national consultant network, and family-facing content, inviting parents, educators, schools, and admissions professionals to rethink how educational success is defined—because when children feel they belong, everyone succeeds.

About School First

School First is a national educational consulting firm dedicated to helping families seeking K-12 and college admissions support identify schools where children can thrive academically, socially and emotionally. Their firm's approach is grounded in one belief: every child deserves a school where they are seen, celebrated and positioned to reach their fullest potential. For more information, visit School First's website or follow the conversation using #ChooseSchoolFirst.

SOURCE School First