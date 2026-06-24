Founder Quinn Schwartz built the company to help B2B brands get found in AI search, Google, and modern discovery as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews replace traditional search results with AI-generated answers.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwartz Marketing Lab (S.LAB), founded by Quinn Schwartz, today announced its official launch to help B2B companies get found in AI search, Google, and modern discovery as organic search traffic erodes under the weight of AI-generated answers.

Answer engines aren't the only channels stealing clicks from traditional organic discovery strategies. Consumers also consistently turn to social media, community forums, newsletters, and other modern discovery surfaces. S.LAB ensures brands show up accurately and with authority across all of them.

Quinn Schwartz founded Schwartz Marketing Lab (S.LAB) in 2026. His goal is to help brands show up accurately and with authority on the discovery surfaces modern consumers trust most.

Traditional SEO isn't dead, but the shift to a newer model is well-documented. Pew Research Center, tracking 68,000 real search queries, found that users clicked a result only 8% of the time when an AI-generated summary appeared, versus 15% when it did not. Ahrefs has reported click-through rates for top-ranking pages falling by as much as 58% when an AI Overview appears above them. For many B2B companies, the result is declining organic traffic despite continued investment in search visibility.

Schwartz Marketing Lab was built for that shift specifically. Its program spans four connected service areas:

SEO & AEO: Helping brands get found in search engines and AI-generated answers through technical optimization, content strategy, and authority building.

Helping brands get found in search engines and AI-generated answers through technical optimization, content strategy, and authority building. Content Systems: Building repeatable content systems that turn expertise into reusable marketing assets.

Building repeatable content systems that turn expertise into reusable marketing assets. PR & Media: Earned coverage and journalist relationships that build third-party credibility.

Earned coverage and journalist relationships that build third-party credibility. Executive Authority: Helping founders and executives turn expertise into influence through thought leadership, media opportunities, and expert commentary.

Most agencies specialize in one of these disciplines. Schwartz Marketing Lab treats all four as one connected program rather than separate services handled by separate vendors.

"The way people discover brands and products has fundamentally changed," Schwartz said. "Ranking on Google still matters. But the brands that win operate on a playbook that has been tailored specifically for the AI era. And that's exactly what I've built at S.LAB."

Q&A: Schwartz Marketing Lab

What is Schwartz Marketing Lab?

Schwartz Marketing Lab (S.LAB) helps B2B brands get found in AI search, Google, and modern discovery through SEO & AEO, content systems, PR & media, and executive authority.

Who founded Schwartz Marketing Lab?

Quinn Schwartz founded Schwartz Marketing Lab in 2026 after leading SEO, content, and AEO initiatives for B2B software companies, following an earlier career as a journalist.

What does AEO mean?

AEO stands for Answer Engine Optimization. It's the practice of structuring and positioning content so it can be found, understood, and cited by AI-generated answers from systems like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

How is Schwartz Marketing Lab different from other agencies?

Most agencies treat SEO & AEO, content, PR, and thought leadership as separate disciplines handled by separate vendors. Schwartz Marketing Lab runs all four as one coordinated program instead.

About Schwartz Marketing Lab

Schwartz Marketing Lab (S.LAB) helps B2B brands get found in AI search, Google, and modern discovery surfaces. The company combines SEO & AEO, content systems, PR & media, and executive authority into a single program designed for how buyers discover and evaluate vendors today. Founded in 2026 by Quinn Schwartz, S.LAB works with B2B software and technology companies seeking to generate qualified inbound demand through organic channels. Learn more at schwartzmarketinglab.com.

Media Contact

Quinn Schwartz Founder, Schwartz Marketing Lab

8595336009

[email protected]

SOURCE Schwartz Marketing Lab