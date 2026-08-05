Science of Perception Box Returns for Season Two with Star-Studded Lineup and New Insights into How We Shape Our Reality

News provided byUnlikely Collaborators
Aug 05, 2026, 14:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning, chart-topping weekly video/audio simulcast Science of Perception Box returns for its highly anticipated second season today, continuing its mission to uncover how beliefs, biases, neural wiring, and past experiences shape the way we experience reality.
Produced by Unlikely Collaborators in partnership with Pod People, Season One of Science of Perception Box reached more than 3 million downloads and views, connecting hundreds of thousands of listeners and viewers with science-backed tools to better understand themselves and the world around them.
In Season Two, co-hosts Dr. Heather Berlin, neuroscientist and clinical psychologist, and Dr. Christof Koch, renowned consciousness researcher and chief scientist for Tiny Blue Dot Foundation, welcome an extraordinary lineup of experts and leading thinkers, including:
- Mel Robbins on the power of letting go
- Andrew Huberman on the science of wellness
- Sam Harris on mindfulness and meditation
- Michio Kaku on physics and consciousness
- Lisa Feldman Barrett on rethinking emotions
- Scott Barry Kaufman on the victim mindset, self-actualization, and vulnerability
- Steven Pinker on common knowledge
- Anil Seth on consciousness
- Elissa Epel on stress, resilience, and longevity
- Camilo Ortiz on raising independent kids
Show Details:
- 10-episode weekly video/audio simulcast
- Launch date: August 5, 2026
- New episodes every Wednesday
- Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and all major platforms
Episode guide and drop dates
- August 5: Camilo Ortiz
- August 12: Mel Robbins
- August 19: Andrew Huberman
- August 26: Scott Barry Kaufman
- September 2: Anil Seth
- September 9: Steven Pinker
- September 16: Lisa Feldman Barrett
- September 23: Michio Kaku
- September 30: Elissa Epel
- October 7: Sam Harris
Listeners can also revisit standout Season One episodes, including Alison Gopnik on childhood wonder, Judson Brewer on curiosity, and Michael Pollan on how food affects the brain.
About Science of Perception Box
Join Dr. Heather Berlin and Dr. Christof Koch on the award-winning, top-ranked Science of Perception Box. Through engaging conversations with leading experts, the show explores how perception shapes reality and how expanding awareness can transform the way we live.
Each episode dives into the groundbreaking Perception BoxTM framework, developed by Elizabeth R. Koch, which explores how our internal and external worlds interact to shape our lived experience. The series reveals how our Perception Box expands in states like awe, curiosity, and love, and contracts under fear, anxiety, and anger.
From mindfulness and emotional awareness to parenting and peak performance, Science of Perception Box equips audiences with actionable, science-backed insights to challenge assumptions and expand awareness.
SOURCE Unlikely Collaborators
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