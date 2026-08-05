Science of Perception Box Returns for Season Two with Star-Studded Lineup and New Insights into How We Shape Our Reality

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning, chart-topping weekly video/audio simulcast Science of Perception Box returns for its highly anticipated second season today, continuing its mission to uncover how beliefs, biases, neural wiring, and past experiences shape the way we experience reality.

A new season of Science of Perception Box explores how changing your perception can change your reality. Post this Science of Perception Box is back. Season Two of the award-winning podcast and video series brings together leading thinkers including Mel Robbins, Andrew Huberman, Sam Harris, Michio Kaku, Lisa Feldman Barrett, Steven Pinker, and more to explore how our beliefs, brains, and experiences shape the way we see the world. New episodes premiere every Wednesday beginning August 5 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more.

Produced by Unlikely Collaborators in partnership with Pod People, Season One of Science of Perception Box reached more than 3 million downloads and views, connecting hundreds of thousands of listeners and viewers with science-backed tools to better understand themselves and the world around them.

In Season Two, co-hosts Dr. Heather Berlin, neuroscientist and clinical psychologist, and Dr. Christof Koch, renowned consciousness researcher and chief scientist for Tiny Blue Dot Foundation, welcome an extraordinary lineup of experts and leading thinkers, including:

Mel Robbins on the power of letting go

Andrew Huberman on the science of wellness

Sam Harris on mindfulness and meditation

Michio Kaku on physics and consciousness

Lisa Feldman Barrett on rethinking emotions

Scott Barry Kaufman on the victim mindset, self-actualization, and vulnerability

Steven Pinker on common knowledge

Anil Seth on consciousness

Elissa Epel on stress, resilience, and longevity

Camilo Ortiz on raising independent kids

Show Details:

10-episode weekly video/audio simulcast

Launch date: August 5, 2026

New episodes every Wednesday

Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and all major platforms

Episode guide and drop dates

August 5: Camilo Ortiz

August 12: Mel Robbins

August 19: Andrew Huberman

August 26: Scott Barry Kaufman

September 2: Anil Seth

September 9: Steven Pinker

September 16: Lisa Feldman Barrett

September 23: Michio Kaku

September 30: Elissa Epel

October 7: Sam Harris

Listeners can also revisit standout Season One episodes, including Alison Gopnik on childhood wonder, Judson Brewer on curiosity, and Michael Pollan on how food affects the brain.

About Science of Perception Box

Join Dr. Heather Berlin and Dr. Christof Koch on the award-winning, top-ranked Science of Perception Box. Through engaging conversations with leading experts, the show explores how perception shapes reality and how expanding awareness can transform the way we live.

Each episode dives into the groundbreaking Perception BoxTM framework, developed by Elizabeth R. Koch, which explores how our internal and external worlds interact to shape our lived experience. The series reveals how our Perception Box expands in states like awe, curiosity, and love, and contracts under fear, anxiety, and anger.

From mindfulness and emotional awareness to parenting and peak performance, Science of Perception Box equips audiences with actionable, science-backed insights to challenge assumptions and expand awareness.

SOURCE Unlikely Collaborators