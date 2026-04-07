Scientology Network World Health Day Marathon Spotlights a Global Movement for Drug-Free Living

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of World Health Day on April 7, Scientology Network presents a special marathon event featuring the Foundation for a Drug-Free World and its global drug education efforts.

Drug abuse remains a worldwide crisis, costing the United States nearly $820 billion annually and contributing to approximately 585,000 overdose deaths each year. With more than half of individuals aged 12 and older having used illicit drugs, the need for effective prevention through education has never been greater.

Scientology Network marks World Health Day with a special marathon spotlighting global drug education and drug-free living.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World works to address this crisis by providing factual information about drugs so individuals can understand their harmful effects and make the decision to live drug-free. Through a global network of volunteers and more than 92,000 partnerships with schools, community groups and institutions, the foundation has reached millions across nearly 200 nations.

The impact of this work is reflected in communities worldwide. Kalesi Volatabu, founder of Drug-Free World Fiji, featured on Voices for Humanity, describes the change created through these efforts: "With all the campaigns and partnerships that have been formed, this is one of the greatest things that's come out of the fight against drugs in Fiji."

The World Health Day Marathon includes:

Voices for Humanity , the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working in the streets, schools and communities to combat drugs and other major social ills;

, the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working in the streets, schools and communities to combat drugs and other major social ills; PSAs to raise awareness of the dangers of drug use; and

The Truth About Drugs documentary, a powerful and comprehensive look into the true dangers of drugs, from marijuana, opioids and synthetic street drugs to the addictive pharmaceuticals marketed with slick Madison Avenue advertising campaigns.

The World Health Day Marathon begins April 7 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

See the full schedule at scientology.tv/schedule.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 175 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Foundation for a Drug-Free World