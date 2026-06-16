Scioto Properties Unveils Redesigned Brand Identity

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scioto Properties announced a redesigned brand identity reflecting the company's continued growth and its long-term commitment to serving home and community-based healthcare providers nationwide. The company is a nationally recognized leader in healthcare real estate serving providers across the intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), behavioral health, and traumatic brain injury (TBI) sectors.

Since its founding in 1999 Scioto has grown to support over 2,200 homes across 45 states. The company provides flexible real estate financing solutions that enable providers, residents, investors, and team members to thrive.

The redesigned brand identity reflects both Scioto's legacy and its future direction. The updated logo and visual identity bring a modern, clean aesthetic that reflects the professionalism Scioto has built its reputation on over 25 years. The simplicity of the new design is deliberate, reflecting the belief at the center of the company's founding: that every person deserves dignity, stability, and the opportunity to live and work with respect.

"Scioto has grown quite substantially over the last few years supported by long-standing relationships with providers we have supported for decades and comparatively new providers whom we are equally privileged to serve," commented Thomas Goodwin, CEO of Scioto. "As we focus on expanding the support of our providers beyond real estate finance and into construction, development and property management, this seemed the right time to update our branding to reflect the modern, professional and sophisticated suite of capabilities we offer today."

Scioto is a specialized healthcare real estate firm with more than 25 years of experience partnering with providers who serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, behavioral health needs, and traumatic brain injuries. Scioto provides the real estate foundation that enables mission-driven care organizations to focus on what matters most: the people they serve.

For more information, visit https://www.scioto.com/ or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Scioto Properties