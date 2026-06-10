SCORE and Visa Bring International Soccer Momentum to Main Street America

WASHINGTON, Jun 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer business mentors, has been selected as Visa's U.S. nonprofit partner for the Tap In to Impact campaign ahead of one of the biggest landmark years for soccer in U.S. history.

Visa invests $200,000 in SCORE to help small businesses turn major-event opportunities into growth. Post this From left to right: Karen Greve Young (Futurpreneur), Carmen Correa (Pro Mujer), Kelly Mahon Tullier (Visa), and Thomas Kim (SCORE) at the launch of Visa's Tap In to Impact initiative.

The initiative is part of Visa's broader Tap In campaign, designed to bring fans closer to the game while supporting small businesses in host communities. Through Tap In to Impact, Visa is committing $600,000 to nonprofit partners across the United States, Mexico and Canada to help small businesses turn global excitement into long-term growth and success. Each nonprofit partner will receive $200,000 to support small businesses, with SCORE honored to serve as the sole nonprofit partner in the United States.

In soccer, a "tap in" is a goal scored from close range. It's the result of preparation, positioning and teamwork. In business, mentorship can play a similar role, helping entrepreneurs move forward with confidence at the moments that matter most.

Through this partnership, SCORE will continue delivering free, expert business mentoring and low- to no-cost educational programming that helps entrepreneurs access the tools, guidance and support they need to succeed.

"SCORE has been delivering tap-ins for 60 years, but we just call it business mentoring," said SCORE Executive Director Thomas Kim. "We know that the right guidance at the right moment helps a small business get across the goal line and helps strengthen a community. More than 7,000 volunteers, 165 chapters across the country and free mentoring — that's the network Visa is investing in through Tap In to Impact. When the world shows up in host communities and beyond, our small businesses will be ready."

The partnership also builds on SCORE's Major Events Resource Hub, created in collaboration with Visa & Main, which helps entrepreneurs prepare for opportunities tied to major events.

Alongside SCORE, Visa is also partnering with Pro Mujer, a nonprofit supporting women microentrepreneurs across Latin America and Mexico, and Futurpreneur, Canada's only national nonprofit supporting the entrepreneurial passions of diverse startup founders ages 18–39.

Learn more about the initiative and explore the Tap In Campaign.

Entrepreneurs interested in receiving free expert guidance from a SCORE mentor can request one at SCORE.org.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 20 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 7,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.

To learn more about starting or growing a business, or to volunteer as a mentor, visit www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X for the latest small business news and resources.

Media Contact: Alexis Downing [email protected]

SOURCE SCORE Association