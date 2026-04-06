Scott D. Pollock & Associates, P.C. Reaffirms Commitment to Comprehensive Immigration Legal Services in Chicago and Nationwide

Firm Expands Visibility for Deportation Defense, Family Immigration, and Removal Proceedings as Immigration Enforcement Continues Across the Nation

CHICAGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott D. Pollock & Associates, P.C. , one of the most established Chicago immigration law firms serving clients across Illinois and other States in the United States, today announced an expanded commitment to client education and legal access across its core practice areas, including deportation defense, removal proceedings, and family-based immigration.

Team at Scott D. Pollock & Associates PC

With federal enforcement activity at elevated levels and immigration courts managing record caseloads, Illinois families and individuals are increasingly seeking qualified legal counsel before situations escalate. The firm's deportation defense lawyer team has seen sustained growth in demand for emergency consultations and defense strategy sessions across the greater Chicago area and surrounding suburbs, including Cook, DuPage, Will, and Lake Counties.

For individuals already named in formal government action, the firm's removal proceedings attorney practice offers representation at every stage of the removal process — from initial hearings before the immigration court through appeals before the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA). The firm's attorneys are experienced in voluntary departure, cancellation of removal, and asylum-based defenses for clients facing deportation orders.

Beyond enforcement defense, Scott D. Pollock & Associates continues to support families navigating complex visa and permanent residency pathways. The firm's family-based immigration lawyer practice assists clients with spousal and immediate relative petitions, preference category sponsorships, sibling and adult child petitions, and adjustment of status applications — providing end-to-end guidance from petition preparation through green card issuance.

Individuals and families seeking legal guidance are encouraged to schedule a consultation with the firm's legal team. Scott D. Pollock & Associates serves clients throughout Chicago, the greater Chicagoland area, and on immigration matters in jurisdictions across the United States .

"Their deep knowledge of the immigration law, combined with a genuine commitment to my case, made all the difference. Every question I had was answered with clarity, every concern met with patience, and every step taken with precision.

They were not just a legal guide, but a true advocate, someone who understood the stakes and never wavered in their dedication. Thanks to their remarkable diligence, I received a positive result that has changed my life.

I couldn't be more grateful and proud to recommend their services to anyone in need of compassionate, capable legal representation."

— Client Comment Courtesy of SDP&A's Google Reviews

About Scott D. Pollock & Associates, P.C.

Scott D. Pollock & Associates, P.C. is a Chicago-based immigration law firm with over 30 years of experience representing individuals, families, and businesses in all areas of U.S. immigration law. The firm's practice spans deportation and removal defense, family-based immigration, employment-based visas, asylum, citizenship, and appeals. For more information, visit www.lawfirm1.com , call us (312) 444-1940, or email us at [email protected].

SOURCE Scott D. Pollock & Associates PC