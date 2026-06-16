Scottsdale Welcomes Trua Senior Living Locators Franchise

Trua of Scottsdale Set to Help Seniors and Families Find Compassionate Senior Care Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua Senior Living Locators, a senior living locator service that helps seniors and their families find the best living opportunities for their specific lifestyle needs, has launched in Scottsdale, Arizona. The brand recently welcomed new franchise owner Anissa Hickey, who brings more than 30 years of nursing experience, personal family caregiving experience, and a deep commitment to serving older adults and their loved ones.

"My inspiration to become a Trua Senior Living Locators franchise owner is multi-faceted," said Anissa Hickey. "Early in my nursing career, I became keenly aware of the need for elder care. Later, I watched my family work very hard to find the right place for my grandmother when her dementia progressed. Years after that, both sets of my parents needed additional care, each with different needs, in different cities. When we found the best fit for them, it was a huge relief to know they were in good hands."

That personal experience, paired with a professional background as a nurse and former director of nursing for a memory care community, gives Hickey a unique perspective on both sides of the senior care journey. She understands the emotional weight families carry when searching for the right living environment, as well as the importance of matching each senior with care that truly fits their needs.

Founded in 2019, Trua Senior Living Locators provides personalized guidance to help families navigate senior living options. The Cincinnati-based brand combines proprietary software, thoughtful vetting protocols, and a compassionate, hands-on approach to identify senior living options that best match each client's personal wishes, care needs, lifestyle, and family priorities.

"My experience has prepared me to understand how it feels to be both the child of a senior needing placement and a professional working within senior living communities," said Hickey. "I have developed the skills needed to assess an older adult and better understand the level of care they need. As a nurse of more than 30 years, and as a daughter who has navigated care for aging parents, I have learned so much about what is available to seniors today."

In her first year, Hickey is focused on building trust in the Scottsdale community and helping families feel supported through a process that can often feel complex and emotional.

"My primary goal for the first year of business is to get out there and help families and seniors," said Hickey. "It is a complex process, and my sister and I would have been so grateful to have this service available to us when we were going through it. As a nurse, and simply because of who I am, I seek out opportunities to be of service. My primary goal is to serve my community."

For Hickey, caring starts with listening. She believes families deserve guidance that takes into account the needs, wants, emotions, and concerns of the senior, spouse or partner, and adult children. Her approach is rooted in availability, compassion, and thoughtful communication, including being accessible to families outside of traditional business hours when needed.

Having lived in the Scottsdale area for more than four years and visited the Valley since 2000, Hickey says she feels deeply connected to the area. She moved to Scottsdale because of her love for the desert and the people, and she remains active in her church while seeking opportunities to volunteer and give back.

Families and professionals looking for senior care services for their loved ones or patients can learn more by visiting truacares.com or calling 1-425-283-8449.

SOURCE Trua of Scottsdale