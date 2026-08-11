Scout Named to Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

Recognition reflects sustained growth as Scout expands global site engagement and invests in technology for clinical trial participants, sites, and study teams

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout, a premier provider of services and technology for the pharma and biotech industries, today announced its inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Scout's second consecutive year on the list reflects continued demand for practical support that helps Sponsors, CROs, sites, and participants manage the operational demands of global clinical trials.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a second year tells a more complete story," said Scout CEO Moisha Platto. "A strong year can put a company on the list. Staying there takes discipline, investment, and a clear understanding of what our partners need as clinical trials become more global and more operationally complex."

Over the past year, Scout has expanded its Site Engagement presence internationally, strengthening its ability to support investigator sites across regions, languages, and study requirements. The company has also invested in technology that makes clinical trial support easier to access and manage, including UX/UI updates to the Scout Portal and enhanced mobile app access this year.

For Sponsors and CROs, Scout helps reduce barriers that can slow study progress. For sites, Scout's services manage work that can pull staff away from trial delivery. For participants, that support means clearer logistics, fewer reimbursement hurdles, and more reliable access to the resources needed to stay engaged in a study.

"Scout is positioned at the handoff between clinical trial strategy and real-life participation," Platto said. "That's where delays happen, sites get stretched, and participants can feel the burden most acutely. We're continuing to invest where clinical trial plans meet the realities of participation."

About Scout

Scout provides people-first services and technology for clinical trials across the pharma and biotech industries. Operating in 100+ countries, Scout delivers face-to-face, virtual, and hybrid clinical meeting planning, patient payment, travel and logistics support, and site-focused solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more than 30 years, Scout has helped make clinical trial participation easier to manage for Sponsors, CROs, sites, and participants. Learn more at scoutclinical.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Scout